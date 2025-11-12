$42.010.06
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resigns
02:21 PM • 7430 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
01:55 PM • 13720 views
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 14385 views
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
12:03 PM • 18890 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
November 12, 07:33 AM • 36882 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 60786 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 80697 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 124166 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management
November 11, 01:20 PM • 56214 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
Former Georgian Prime Minister Gakharia faces 13 years in prison for brutal suppression of rallies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 998 views

The Georgian Prosecutor's Office has opened a criminal case against Giorgi Gakharia for organizing the intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm during a protest action in 2019. He is accused of abuse of power and causing harm to the health of citizens.

Former Georgian Prime Minister Gakharia faces 13 years in prison for brutal suppression of rallies

The Georgian Prosecutor's Office has opened a criminal case against Giorgi Gakharia for organizing the intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm during a protest rally near the parliament building. UNN reports this with reference to Ekho Kavkaza and the BBC.

Details

Former Prime Minister and Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia, Giorgi Gakharia, who left the country a few months ago and moved to Germany, is accused by the prosecutor's office of organizing the intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm to more than two people during a protest rally near the parliament building. Among the accusations against the former official is also "abuse of official powers by a person holding a state political position."

The cases concern the events of 2019 and Gakharia's tenure as Minister of Internal Affairs. At that time, the so-called "Gavrilov's Night" took place, the dispersal of a rally that erupted in Tbilisi after the visit of Russian MP Sergei Gavrilov and the establishment of a police post near the unrecognized border with the breakaway South Ossetia from Georgia.

Giorgi Gakharia, ignoring instructions and legislation, ordered employees of the Special Tasks Department to use special means simultaneously and without warning. At the same time, peaceful participants of the action were not given the opportunity to leave the territory, as a result of which intentional harm was caused to the health of citizens. 

As a result of the use of special means, dozens of citizens received injuries of varying severity. Two of them lost their eyes, five suffered grievous bodily harm, the prosecutor's office notes.

In Georgia, seven opposition parties announced consolidation for a "peaceful regime change"07.11.25, 18:39 • 21127 views

The investigation also revealed another episode. It was established that on August 24, 2019, Giorgi Gakharia, who at that time held the position of Minister of Internal Affairs, as well as Secretary and permanent member of the National Security Council, "unilaterally decided to erect an additional police post along the occupation line near the village of Chorchana," the prosecutor says. The prosecution claims that this decision was made without the approval of the Prime Minister, without coordination with the State Security Service, and without informing the EU Monitoring Mission. 

Recall

The Georgian authorities have opened new criminal cases against former President Mikheil Saakashvili and other opposition politicians. They are accused of sabotage, aiding hostile activities, and calling for the overthrow of the government.

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Skirmishes
Rallies in Ukraine
Giorgi Gakharia
Tbilisi
Germany
Georgia