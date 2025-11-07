In Georgia, seven opposition parties announced consolidation for a "peaceful regime change"

ukenru
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekend
03:49 PM • 9992 views
November 8 in Ukraine – large-scale power outages: restrictions will be in effect in all regions – Ukrenergo
Exclusive
03:32 PM • 15486 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 16120 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 18789 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedure
November 7, 11:23 AM • 18053 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 39432 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:46 AM • 35268 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
November 7, 07:19 AM • 38053 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 05:43 AM • 29334 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
03:32 PM • 15511 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 16145 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedure
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 18813 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 39452 views
In Georgia, seven opposition parties announced consolidation for a "peaceful regime change"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2892 views

The opposition in Georgia emphasized that "repression" cannot hinder the "consistent struggle of the Georgian people," who wish to "live in a just, safe, and free country" and "will not allow violations of the constitution."

In Georgia, seven opposition parties announced consolidation for a "peaceful regime change"

Seven opposition political associations have announced their consolidation in order to "change the regime through peaceful struggle" in Georgia. The joint appeal was distributed today by "Akhali", "Girchi - More Freedom", "Droa", the National Democratic Party, "European Georgia", "Federalists" and the "Freedom Square" platform, UNN reports with reference to "News Georgia".

There are many differences between us, but we are all united by a common goal: to change the regime of corrupt criminals who rob the people through peaceful struggle, to free unjustly imprisoned writers, doctors, students, actors and politicians, to save Georgia's independence and statehood and to assert its place in our natural historical bosom 

- the statement says.

The authors of the statement emphasized that "repression" cannot hinder the "consistent struggle of the Georgian people", who want to "live in a just, safe and free country" and "will not allow violations of the constitution."

"We, democratic political parties, will fight to the end to return power to those to whom it truly belongs - the Georgian people," the statement said.

PACE concerned about Georgia's intention to ban opposition parties: mission to be sent to Tbilisi by year-end29.10.25, 16:36 • 2417 views

Add

The parties issued a joint appeal shortly after the prosecutor's office accused eight opposition members of conspiring to overthrow the government and assisting foreign states in hostile activities. Investigators plan to seek imprisonment for up to 15 years for the main political opponents of "Georgian Dream", six of whom are already in prison on other charges.

Last week, "Georgian Dream" also filed a lawsuit with the Constitutional Court demanding to ban three opposition parties on the grounds that they pose a "real threat to the constitutional order" - these are "United National Movement", "Akhali" and "Lelo".

European Commission criticizes Georgia for democratic backsliding04.11.25, 18:36 • 3011 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Georgian Dream
Georgia