In Georgia, seven opposition parties announced consolidation for a "peaceful regime change"

Seven opposition political associations have announced their consolidation in order to "change the regime through peaceful struggle" in Georgia. The joint appeal was distributed today by "Akhali", "Girchi - More Freedom", "Droa", the National Democratic Party, "European Georgia", "Federalists" and the "Freedom Square" platform, UNN reports with reference to "News Georgia".

There are many differences between us, but we are all united by a common goal: to change the regime of corrupt criminals who rob the people through peaceful struggle, to free unjustly imprisoned writers, doctors, students, actors and politicians, to save Georgia's independence and statehood and to assert its place in our natural historical bosom - the statement says.

The authors of the statement emphasized that "repression" cannot hinder the "consistent struggle of the Georgian people", who want to "live in a just, safe and free country" and "will not allow violations of the constitution."

"We, democratic political parties, will fight to the end to return power to those to whom it truly belongs - the Georgian people," the statement said.

The parties issued a joint appeal shortly after the prosecutor's office accused eight opposition members of conspiring to overthrow the government and assisting foreign states in hostile activities. Investigators plan to seek imprisonment for up to 15 years for the main political opponents of "Georgian Dream", six of whom are already in prison on other charges.

Last week, "Georgian Dream" also filed a lawsuit with the Constitutional Court demanding to ban three opposition parties on the grounds that they pose a "real threat to the constitutional order" - these are "United National Movement", "Akhali" and "Lelo".

