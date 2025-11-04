European Commission criticizes Georgia for democratic backsliding

Today, the European Commission published reports on political developments in 10 countries aspiring to join the European Union. The European Commission gives a positive assessment for most of these countries, but criticized Georgia, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

Georgia, however, turned out to be the only candidate country whose government Brussels sharply criticized in its review.

The state of affairs with democracy in Georgia during the reporting period is characterized by a significant rollback. The Georgian authorities have introduced repressive measures against civil society, media representatives, and opposition leaders, which seriously undermines democratic processes and effectively abolished civil society participation (in policy formation) and the system of checks and balances. - the report says.

