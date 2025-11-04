European Commission criticizes Georgia for democratic backsliding

ukenru
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logistics
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16
Top ten most popular cars among Ukrainians are SUVs: an electric car leads the ranking
In Kyiv, a patient died during plastic surgery, the surgeon was notified of suspicion
Scandal around the center at DVRZ in Kyiv: servicemen transferred outside the capital - MP
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipes
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipes
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 19281 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
November 4, 07:25 AM • 45436 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attack
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a stranger
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA responded
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancé
European Commission criticizes Georgia for democratic backsliding

Kyiv • UNN

The European Commission has published reports on political developments in 10 EU candidate countries, positively assessing most but sharply criticizing Georgia. The report points to a significant democratic backsliding in Georgia due to repressive measures against civil society, media, and the opposition.

European Commission criticizes Georgia for democratic backsliding

Today, the European Commission published reports on political developments in 10 countries aspiring to join the European Union. The European Commission gives a positive assessment for most of these countries, but criticized Georgia, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

Georgia, however, turned out to be the only candidate country whose government Brussels sharply criticized in its review.

PACE concerned about Georgia's intention to ban opposition parties: mission to be sent to Tbilisi by year-end29.10.25, 16:36 • 2401 view

The state of affairs with democracy in Georgia during the reporting period is characterized by a significant rollback. The Georgian authorities have introduced repressive measures against civil society, media representatives, and opposition leaders, which seriously undermines democratic processes and effectively abolished civil society participation (in policy formation) and the system of checks and balances.

- the report says.

EU criticizes local elections in Georgia over suppression of dissent06.10.25, 07:14 • 4042 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
European Commission
European Union
Brussels
Georgia