EU criticizes local elections in Georgia over suppression of dissent

The High Representative of the European Union, Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas and Commissioner for Enlargement Negotiations Marta Kos made a joint statement regarding the local elections in Georgia. This is reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that the local elections in Georgia took place "against the backdrop of a prolonged period of suppression of dissent."

Months of raids against independent media, the adoption of laws targeting civil society, the imprisonment of opponents and activists, and amendments to the electoral code in favor of the ruling party sharply reduced the possibility of competitive elections. A significant part of the opposition boycotted these elections and voter turnout was relatively low. - the statement says.

It is also indicated that the refusal of the Georgian authorities to timely invite international observers, including OSCE/ODIHR, undermined the transparency of the electoral process and hindered credible international monitoring. Local organizations also refrained from observing due to the repressive environment.

Many people have constantly protested against the repressive policies of the ruling party "Georgian Dream". We call for the release of all illegally detained - Kallas and Kos emphasized.

They also called "for calm and restraint" in the post-election period and for the observance of citizens' rights to freedom of assembly and expression.

"Constructive and inclusive dialogue involving all political forces and civil society is essential, and we call on all parties to refrain from violence. Finally, the European Union strongly rejects and condemns disinformation regarding the EU's role in Georgia and condemns personal attacks on the European Union Ambassador to Georgia," the European diplomats summarized.

Context

In Tbilisi, during the municipal elections, a crowded protest was held, organized by opera singer Paata Burchuladze. Protesters opposed the legitimacy of the "Georgian Dream" party's government, and they were joined by eight opposition parties boycotting the elections.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia opened criminal cases under several articles of the Criminal Code after the events near the presidential palace in Tbilisi. As a result of the protests, 14 police officers were injured, one of them in serious condition.

In Georgia, repression similar to Russia's is directed against protesters, human rights defenders, and media - AP