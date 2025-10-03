$41.280.05
Saakashvili revealed who is capable of a successful revolution in Georgia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 408 views

Mikheil Saakashvili stated that the core of a new revolution in Georgia will be "Generation Z," not political parties. The ex-president also accused two opposition parties of loyalty to billionaire Ivanishvili and attempts to discredit the protests.

Saakashvili revealed who is capable of a successful revolution in Georgia

Georgia's third president, Mikheil Saakashvili, currently in prison, stated that the core of the new revolution in the country will not be a political party, but "Generation Z," reports UNN.

The revolution in Georgia is inevitable, but unlike 2003, it will not be a party revolution. In the modern era, all successful revolutions (Nepalese, Malagasy, current Serbian protests) have been driven by Gen Z, and the core of the protests in Georgia is Gen Z. This element will certainly not take into account the intrigues and narrow interests of some politicians.

- Saakashvili wrote on his Facebook page.

He also noted the existence of two opposition parties, "loyal" to billionaire and founder of the ruling "Georgian Dream" Bidzina Ivanishvili. According to Saakashvili, these parties "are counting on the failure of the protest movement" and are engaged in discrediting competitors.

Although the ex-president did not name them directly, it is clear that he is referring to "Strong Georgia – Lelo" and "Gakharia – For Georgia." They decided to participate in the municipal elections on October 4, refusing to boycott along with Saakashvili's party and other opposition forces.

A large-scale protest action, positioned as a "peaceful revolution," is planned for election day. "Lelo" announced its intention to join the rally, while ex-Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia accused the organizers of "discrediting the peaceful protest."

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Georgian Dream
Giorgi Gakharia
Bidzina Ivanishvili
Georgia
Mikheil Saakashvili