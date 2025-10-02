$41.220.08
In Georgia, the opposition calls tens of thousands to a rally on October 4, Tbilisi City Hall restricts the protest format

Kyiv • UNN

 • 928 views

Tbilisi City Hall denied the organizers of the October 4 protest rally permission to install four stages, allowing only one. The organizers expect tens of thousands of participants, despite the authorities' warnings of legal measures in case of violations.

In Georgia, the opposition calls tens of thousands to a rally on October 4, Tbilisi City Hall restricts the protest format

Tbilisi City Hall denied the organizers of the protest action, planned to coincide with the local elections on October 4, permission to install four stages in the city center, sanctioning only one. This follows from the published response of the City Hall to the request of Paata Burchuladze, the leader of the public movement "Rustaveli Avenue," as reported by UNN with reference to "Georgia Online."

The applicant was informed that the organizers of the assembly should place the stage in only one location in such a way that it does not impede traffic and does not interfere with the functioning of various facilities in the area.

— the City Hall stated.

Officials reminded that on election day, it is forbidden to obstruct the movement of voters at polling stations and within a 100-meter radius of them. The areas must also be free of crowds. The City Hall warned of "legal measures" in case of violations.

"Don't be afraid, we come in peace, we will not break the law, we are peaceful people who want the country to be free," Burchuladze said at a briefing.

PACE accused the Georgian authorities of trying to ban the opposition and increase repression14.06.25, 15:14 • 4557 views

He explained that initially, they wanted to set up stages on Freedom Square, near the Parliament, near the Opera and Ballet Theater, and on Republic Square. The organizers expect tens of thousands of participants. Although recent rallies in Tbilisi have gathered fewer people, the opposition is counting on the regions and promises free transport for those interested.

Opponents of the government call the action a "peaceful revolution." The "Georgian Dream" states that it will respond "with the full severity of the law" to any violations. In the last month, two members of the "United National Movement" - Levan Khabeishvili and Zviad Kuprava - have been detained. They are accused of calling for the overthrow of the government.

The protest will be joined by parties boycotting the elections. They consider the voting a "Russian special operation" and call on supporters to go to Rustaveli instead of polling stations.

The opposition views the October 4 action as the culmination of protests that began in late 2024. At that time, rallies erupted after the government's decision to suspend EU membership talks, which was approved against the backdrop of disputed parliamentary elections.

Britain sanctioned Georgia-linked supporters of Russia's war in Ukraine19.09.25, 16:29 • 3481 view

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyPolitics
Georgian Dream
Tbilisi