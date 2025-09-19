$41.250.05
Britain sanctioned Georgia-linked supporters of Russia's war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

The United Kingdom has expanded sanctions against Russia, adding two oil tankers and Georgian politicians to the list. These measures are aimed at limiting the financing of the war in Ukraine and countering pro-Russian disinformation.

Britain sanctioned Georgia-linked supporters of Russia's war in Ukraine

Great Britain has intensified sanctions pressure on Russia, adding two oil tankers and a number of Georgian political figures to the list. The new restrictions aim to reduce sources of funding for the war in Ukraine and combat the spread of pro-Russian disinformation. This is stated on the government's website, writes UNN.

Details

Two oil tankers that transported Russian oil to the Georgian port of Batumi fell under sanctions. They are part of the so-called "shadow fleet" - a collection of old and dangerous vessels that the Kremlin uses in a desperate attempt to maintain its energy profits - the main source of funding for the illegal war in Ukraine. Now these vessels will not be able to enter British ports and will be excluded from the UK Ship Register.

Georgian politician and media mogul Levan Vasadze also fell under sanctions for spreading pro-Russian disinformation through his information resources. Businessman Otar Partskhaladze, closely associated with Russia and the leadership of the Georgian Dream party, is also included in the sanctions list.

In total, Great Britain has already imposed over 2,800 sanctions against Russia, limiting the Kremlin's energy profits, exposing malicious activities around the world, and supporting Ukraine in its struggle for a just and lasting peace.

Great Britain will continue to increase economic pressure together with its allies until Putin stops the bloodshed

- the message says.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
