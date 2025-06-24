Three opposition leaders imprisoned in Georgia: what are they accused of?

$41.830.15
48.200.34
ukenru
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
05:50 PM • 13688 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 61253 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 87154 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 126656 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
June 23, 12:56 PM • 73298 views
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
June 23, 12:19 PM • 133677 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Exclusive
June 23, 08:45 AM • 66309 views
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
June 23, 07:05 AM • 107107 views
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
June 23, 06:23 AM • 67784 views
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
Exclusive
June 22, 04:24 PM • 95923 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2.1m/s
74%
746mm
Popular news
Assassination attempt on Gordon: two agency networks operated in Ukraine, one coordinated by former MP HrushevskyJune 23, 01:49 PM • 5272 views
"Brought 7 kilograms of explosives": Maliuk on the details of the Russian special services' attempt to blow up the SBU buildingJune 23, 02:08 PM • 6494 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 48249 views
Germany and Italy to withdraw billions in gold from US due to Trump's policy - FTJune 23, 02:27 PM • 3922 views
Kyiv hit: infrastructure in Shevchenkivskyi district severely damagedJune 23, 05:45 PM • 9704 views
Publications
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandalJune 23, 04:46 PM • 61252 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform billJune 23, 01:36 PM • 99631 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 126656 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measuresJune 23, 12:19 PM • 133677 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 364573 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Igor Klymenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denis Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
New Zealand
The Hague
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 48269 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 130314 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 255019 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 125629 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 125064 views
Actual
Facebook
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Boeing AH-64 Apache
Nord Stream 2
Tomahawk (missile family)

Three opposition leaders imprisoned in Georgia: what are they accused of?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 458 views

Founders and leaders of the opposition movements "Strong Georgia" and "Lelo" Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze have been taken into custody in Georgia. They were sentenced to eight months in prison for failing to appear before a parliamentary investigative commission.

Three opposition leaders imprisoned in Georgia: what are they accused of?

In Georgia, Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze, founders and leaders of the opposition movements "Strong Georgia" and "Lelo", have been taken into custody. This was reported by UNN with reference to a report by Echo of the Caucasus.

Details

It is noted that the detention took place in the office of "Strong Georgia", where at that time there were supporters of the party and representatives of other opposition forces, as well as the fifth president of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili.

Earlier, the Tbilisi City Court sentenced the opposition politicians to prison terms for failing to appear at a meeting of the parliamentary investigative commission. According to the court's decision, Khazaradze and Japaridze will spend eight months in prison

- the article says.

The publication reminds that the day before yesterday morning, Zurab Japaridze, the leader of the "Coalition for Change" and "Girchi – More Freedom" party, was sentenced to seven months in prison. He is already in custody.

"The official goal of the commission led by Tea Tsulukiani is to investigate crimes committed during the previous government's rule. At the same time, its mandate was extended to events after 2012. In particular, the commission is considering the question of the responsibility of former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia for establishing a police outpost in the village of Chorchan in 2019," the publication writes.

Additionally

Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze were summoned to a meeting of the parliamentary commission to consider the case of pressure on business during the rule of the National Movement. In particular, Jemal Leonidze, the head of Magnati LLC, claims that his business was illegally seized with the participation of TBC Bank, founded by Khazaradze and Japaridze.

Recall

In April, in Georgia, the mandate of the temporary investigative commission, formed by "Georgian Dream" in parliament to study possible crimes of the "United National Movement" during its time in power, was extended.

PACE accused the Georgian authorities of trying to ban the opposition and increase repression14.06.25, 15:14 • 4378 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Giorgi Gakharia
Tbilisi
Salome Zurabishvili
Georgia
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9