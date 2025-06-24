Three opposition leaders imprisoned in Georgia: what are they accused of?

In Georgia, Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze, founders and leaders of the opposition movements "Strong Georgia" and "Lelo", have been taken into custody. This was reported by UNN with reference to a report by Echo of the Caucasus.

Details

It is noted that the detention took place in the office of "Strong Georgia", where at that time there were supporters of the party and representatives of other opposition forces, as well as the fifth president of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili.

Earlier, the Tbilisi City Court sentenced the opposition politicians to prison terms for failing to appear at a meeting of the parliamentary investigative commission. According to the court's decision, Khazaradze and Japaridze will spend eight months in prison - the article says.

The publication reminds that the day before yesterday morning, Zurab Japaridze, the leader of the "Coalition for Change" and "Girchi – More Freedom" party, was sentenced to seven months in prison. He is already in custody.

"The official goal of the commission led by Tea Tsulukiani is to investigate crimes committed during the previous government's rule. At the same time, its mandate was extended to events after 2012. In particular, the commission is considering the question of the responsibility of former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia for establishing a police outpost in the village of Chorchan in 2019," the publication writes.

Additionally

Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze were summoned to a meeting of the parliamentary commission to consider the case of pressure on business during the rule of the National Movement. In particular, Jemal Leonidze, the head of Magnati LLC, claims that his business was illegally seized with the participation of TBC Bank, founded by Khazaradze and Japaridze.

Recall

In April, in Georgia, the mandate of the temporary investigative commission, formed by "Georgian Dream" in parliament to study possible crimes of the "United National Movement" during its time in power, was extended.

PACE accused the Georgian authorities of trying to ban the opposition and increase repression