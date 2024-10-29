Georgia's CEC refuses to open voter lists: reason given
The Georgian Central Election Commission rejected the opposition's demand to make voter lists public because of the risk of personal data leakage. The opposition insists on opening a database to verify possible election fraud.
The Central Election Commission of Georgia said that the opposition's demand to open the lists of voters who voted is unfeasible, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.
"This contains risks of disclosure of personal data," said Natia Ioseliani, a representative of the Central Election Commission.
According to her, the parties are making unrealistic demands in advance to create the impression that the CEC is hiding any information.
Representatives of the Unity-National Movement coalition said today that the government should make public the voting database, where any citizen can see at which polling station his or her vote was officially recorded.
This will allow each voter to check whether his or her vote was lost or whether someone else voted for him or her. In this case, it is the fact of voting that counts, not who was voted for.
"If the authorities are sure that there was no technological manipulation, they will open the base. If not, it means they are afraid," Kordzaya said.
The demand to open the lists of those who voted was also supported by other opposition parties.
The leader of the party "For Georgia", former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said that the website of the Central Election Commission already has an open information database of potential voters, where anyone can go and check the data on who is assigned to which polling station. "We are asking to add to this data only information whether a person voted or not, and if he or she voted, at which polling station and the exact time," Gakharia said.
The opposition, which does not recognize the election results, claims that the fraud took place simultaneously under five schemes. One of the main ones, according to the opposition, was manipulation of electronic lists and their replacement, as well as voting with other people's documents or personal data.
