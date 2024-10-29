Borrell calls on Georgia to investigate possible fraud during parliamentary elections
Kyiv • UNN
Josep Borrell expressed concern about violations during the parliamentary elections in Georgia. International observers did not recognize the elections as free, and the President of Georgia called them rigged.
The European Union is concerned about the parliamentary elections in Georgia due to alleged violations both during the campaign and the voting process. This is stated in a statement by High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, UNN reports.
Details
Borrell emphasized that international observers reported violations during the election campaign and on election day. They also did not recognize the elections as free and fair.
According to him, Tbilisi should ensure a transparent investigation into possible fraud.
The Central Election Commission of Georgia and relevant authorities should investigate irregularities, pressure and intimidation of voters that affected public confidence in the process, as reported by observers. These violations should be addressed promptly, transparently and independently
In his statement, he also emphasized that Georgia is a candidate country for EU membership, and therefore “must demonstrate its commitment to European values, starting with full transparency of the electoral process.
Recall
Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili called the results of the parliamentary elections totally falsified and refused to recognize them.