Opposition demands repeat elections in Georgia - media
Kyiv • UNN
Georgia's opposition is demanding repeat elections under international supervision. President Salome Zurabishvili spoke at the protest rally, supporting the demands of the demonstrators and promising to stand with the people.
The opposition in Georgia is demanding repeat elections to be held by the international administration. This was stated by one of the leaders of the Unity-National Movement party, Giorgi Vashadze, at a rally near the Georgian parliament, Echo of the Caucasus reports, UNN reports.
President Salomi Zurabishvili, who had previously refused to recognize the results of the election, also spoke at the rally.
"They stole your vote and tried to steal your future. But no one has the right to do that, and you will not allow anyone to do that," Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili addressed the participants of the protest rally on Rustaveli Avenue.
"This is the flag with which Georgia first proclaimed freedom and independence in the modern era, and this is the flag that is its continuation, and in front of both flags I can swear that I will be with you all the way on this European path," the President added.
She said that now "there is no time for pessimism".
"We need to protect our voices in a very calm, civilized way, with consistent actions," Zurabishvili summarized.
