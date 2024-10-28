Rally over election fraud begins in Tbilisi, main avenue blocked
Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi is blocked by protesters over the falsification of the parliamentary elections. President Salome Zurabishvili and opposition leaders are expected to arrive after consultations.
According to media reports, the rally itself has not yet begun - people continue to arrive, many of them coming here after work.
Soon, President Salomi Zurabishvili and opposition leaders are expected to arrive as they finalize consultations before the rally.
On October 26, parliamentary elections were held in Georgia. According to Radio Liberty, observers reported significant violations that affected the results. "The Georgian Dream, which has been in power for 12 years, gained more than 50%.
Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili called the results of the parliamentary elections totally falsified and refused to recognize them.