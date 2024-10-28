Protesters in Tbilisi booed Orban's motorcade
During Viktor Orban's visit to Tbilisi, local residents booed cars with Hungarian flags on Rustaveli Avenue. The protesters chanted anti-Russian slogans, while the Hungarian Prime Minister declared his support for Georgia.
Several cars with Hungarian flags drove down Rustaveli Avenue in the Georgian capital. The protesters booed them, UNN reports with reference to Paper Kartuli.
The protesters shouted: "рutin is a f**k" and ‘Rusebo’ ("Russians" - ed.).
Context Viktor Orban arrived in Tbilisi this evening. According to Formula, the politician is staying at a hotel on Rustaveli Avenue.
"An official visit to Georgia after the elections. Georgia is a conservative, Christian and pro-European country. Instead of useless lectures, they need our support on the European path," Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote in X before being booed in Tbilisi.
