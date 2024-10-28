Orbán's visit to Tbilisi: the EU emphasizes that the Hungarian prime minister did not receive a mandate to travel to Georgia
Kyiv • UNN
EU spokesperson Peter Stano said that Orban's visit to Georgia was purely bilateral and did not represent the interests of the EU. The Hungarian prime minister unexpectedly showed up at the hotel where the opposition is meeting with Western diplomats.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban did not receive a mandate from the EU to visit Georgia, so he will not represent the European Union during his visit to Tbilisi. This was stated by EU spokesman Peter Stano in a commentary to Suspilne , UNN reports.
Details
Commenting on the Hungarian prime minister's visit to Georgia after the country's parliamentary elections, Stano emphasized that it was taking place exclusively within the framework of bilateral relations between the two countries.
The EU spokesperson noted that Orban had not received any mandate from the EU Council to visit Tbilisi.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's visit to Georgia is taking place exclusively within the framework of bilateral relations between the two countries. The position of the European Union was clearly stated in the statement of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and the European Commission on Sunday, October 27
Context
On Monday, October 28, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is on a visit to Georgia, unexpectedly arrived at the Tbilisi Marriott Hotel.
It is noted that a meeting of opposition leaders with Western diplomats is taking place at the hotel.
Recall
Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili called the results of the parliamentary elections totally falsified and refused to recognize them.