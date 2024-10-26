Parliamentary elections in Georgia: results of the first exit polls
Parliamentary elections in Georgia, where 18 parties participated, have been completed. The results of pro-governmental and opposition exit polls differ greatly.
Parliamentary elections have been completed in Georgia. After the announcement of the first exit polls, the victory is celebrated and the ruling "Georgian Dream" and the main opposition parties. This UNN writes with reference to News Georgia.
Details
The pro-government Imedi TV channel reports that Georgian Dream has gained more than 56%. According to polls by opposition channels, the opposition will gain a majority in parliament.
Edison Research's Exitpol, commissioned by the opposition TV channel Formula:
- “Georgian Dream” - 40.9%;
- "Coalition for Change – Gvaramiya, Melia, Girchi, Droa" — 16.7%;
- “Unity“ (”National Movement”, ‘Agmashenebeli Strategy’, ‘European Georgia’) - 16.7%;
- “Strong Georgia“ (”Lelo”, ‘For the People’, ‘Freedom Square’, ‘Citizens’) - 10.3%;
- "Gakharia – For Georgia" – 8.2%;
- "Girchi" (Iago Hvichiya) – 2.3%;
- “Alliance of Patriots“/”Alt-info” - 2%;
- Labor Party - 2%;
- Other parties - 0.9%.
According to these data, the four opposition parties get 83 mandates in parliament, while Georgian Dream gets 67 mandates.
Harrys X's exit poll commissioned by opposition TV channel Mtavari:
- "Georgian Dream" — 42%;
- “Coalition for Change - Gwaramia, Melia, Girchi, Droa” - 18%;
- "Unity" ("National Movement", "Agmashenebeli Strategy", "European Georgia") — 13%;
- “Strong Georgia“ (”Lelo”, ‘For the People’, ‘Freedom Square’, ‘Citizens’) - 9%;
- "Gakharia – For Georgia" – 8%.
GORBI exit poll commissioned by the pro-government TV channel "Imedi":
- "Georgian Dream" — 56.1%;
- "Coalition for Change – Gvaramiya, Melia, Girchi, Droa" — 12.6%;
- "Unity" ("National Movement", "Agmashenebeli Strategy", "European Georgia") — 11.6%;
- "Strong Georgia" ("Lelo", "For the People", "Freedom Square", "Citizens") – 7%;
- “Gakharia - For Georgia” - 4.8%;
- “Girchi” (Iago Hvichia) - 3%;
- Alliance of Patriots/Alt-info – 2.1%;
- Other parties - 2.7%.
Recall
On October 26, parliamentary electionswere held in Georgia . Polling stations opened at 08:00 and closed at 20:00. 3.5 million citizens were eligible to vote.
Eighteen parties participated in the elections, including the ruling Georgian Dream, which has been in power for 12 years.
