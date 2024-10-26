In Georgia's elections: ballot stuffing and smashing of electronic ballot boxes
Kyiv • UNN
In Georgia's parliamentary elections, police are investigating mass ballot stuffing at a polling station in Marneuli. In Baghdat municipality, a voter smashed electronic voting equipment.
In Georgia, police opened a criminal case over alleged mass ballot stuffing at a polling station in Marneuli County. Meanwhile, in Baghdat municipality, a citizen broke into a polling station and smashed electronic voting devices. This UNN reported with reference to NewsGeorgia.
Georgian Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairman Giorgi Kalandarishvili stated that the Interior Ministry has opened a criminal case due to alleged mass ballot stuffing at polling station 69 in Marneuli.
He also sought clarification from the Marneuli District Election Commission to explain the situation and demanded a meeting.
This is disturbing information and the Election Commission, if confirmed, will not allow such isolated, controlled or manipulative incidents to undermine the months of effort we put into Election Day
The media reports that the voting process at the said polling station is currently suspended.
Images of the mass stuffing of polling stations were disseminated on social networks by the head of the organization "Transparency International - Georgia" Eka Gigauri.
It is also reported that in village of Didwela in Baghdat municipality, a voter broke into polling station and smashed several electronic voting devices.
The media circulated footage from the spot showing overturned electronic ballot boxes and voter verification machines.
The fact was confirmed by the Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Georgia Giorgi Kalandarishvili. At the same time, according to him, only the registration machines were out of order.
Kalandarishvili attributed the citizen's behavior to "a certain psycho-emotional state."
"The commission ensured smooth continuation of the voting process at the polling station by utilizing other machines," he said.
According to Kalandarishvili, now the voting process at this polling station continues in a normal mode.
Supplement
On October 26, parliamentary elections are being held in Georgia. Eighteen parties are participating, including the ruling Georgian Dream, which has been in power for 12 years.
For the first time, 150 members of parliament are elected under a fully proportional system, rather than a mixed system as before. In order to pass to the legislative body, parties need to overcome the five-percent threshold.
More than 3,100 polling stations are open in Georgia and beyond. 3.5 million citizens have the right to vote. Polling stations opened at 08:00 and will close at 20:00.