In Georgia's elections: ballot stuffing and smashing of electronic ballot boxes

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

In Georgia's elections: ballot stuffing and smashing of electronic ballot boxes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21497 views

In Georgia's parliamentary elections, police are investigating mass ballot stuffing at a polling station in Marneuli. In Baghdat municipality, a voter smashed electronic voting equipment.

In Georgia's elections: ballot stuffing and smashing of electronic ballot boxes

In Georgia, police opened a criminal case over alleged mass ballot stuffing at a polling station in Marneuli County. Meanwhile, in Baghdat municipality, a citizen broke into a polling station and smashed electronic voting devices. This UNN reported with reference to NewsGeorgia.

Georgian Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairman Giorgi Kalandarishvili stated that the Interior Ministry has opened a criminal case due to alleged mass ballot stuffing at polling station 69 in Marneuli. 

He also sought clarification from the Marneuli District Election Commission to explain the situation and demanded a meeting.

This is disturbing information and the Election Commission, if confirmed, will not allow such isolated, controlled or manipulative incidents to undermine the months of effort we put into Election Day

- He added.

The media reports that the voting process at the said polling station is currently suspended.

Images of the mass stuffing of polling stations were disseminated on social networks by the head of the organization "Transparency International - Georgia" Eka Gigauri. 

It is also reported that in village of Didwela in Baghdat municipality, a voter broke into  polling station and smashed several electronic voting devices.

The media circulated footage from the spot showing overturned electronic ballot boxes and voter verification machines.

The fact was confirmed by the Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Georgia Giorgi Kalandarishvili. At the same time, according to him, only the registration machines were out of order.

Kalandarishvili attributed the citizen's behavior to "a certain psycho-emotional state." 

"The commission ensured smooth continuation of the voting process at the polling station by utilizing other machines," he said.

According to Kalandarishvili, now the voting process at this polling station continues in a normal mode.

Supplement 

On October 26, parliamentary elections are being held in Georgia. Eighteen parties are participating, including the ruling Georgian Dream, which has been in power for 12 years.

For the first time, 150 members of parliament are elected under a fully proportional system, rather than a mixed system as before. In order to pass to the legislative body, parties need to overcome the five-percent threshold.

More than 3,100 polling stations are open in Georgia and beyond. 3.5 million citizens have the right to vote. Polling stations opened at 08:00 and will close at 20:00.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
Baghdad
Georgia
