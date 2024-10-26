Mass brawl near a polling station in Tbilisi: what is happening in the elections in Georgia
At a polling station in Tbilisi, a clash broke out between Georgian Dream activists and observers. Georgia is holding parliamentary elections with the participation of 18 parties under a new proportional system.
A massive clash broke out in Tbilisi near a polling station between several dozen activists of the pro-Russian Georgian Dream party and observers. UNN reports with reference to News Georgia.
A massive brawl took place near the polling station #60 in the Głdani district.
According to media reports, the fight was attended by supporters of the Georgian Dream and observers. It is known that the deputy of the Tbilisi Sakrebulo from the National Movement party, Irakli Edzgveradze, was also present at the scene.
The police arrived at the scene. The Georgian Interior Ministry has not yet commented.
Some time ago, a fight involving supporters of the ruling party and the opposition was also reported from a polling station in Tbilisi's Isani district.
On October 26, parliamentary elections are being held in Georgia . 18 parties are running, including the ruling Georgian Dream, which has been in power for 12 years.
For the first time, 150 members of parliament are elected not under a mixed-member system, as before, but under a fully proportional system. To enter the legislature, parties must overcome a five percent threshold.
Violations have already been reported. In particular, police are investigating mass ballot stuffing at a polling station in Marneul. In the Baghdad municipality, a voter smashed electronic voting equipment.
