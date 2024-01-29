Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili announces his resignation

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili is resigning. Garibashvili himself said this at a briefing at the government administration, UNN reports citing Georgia Online.

I would like to inform the public about the decision we have discussed with the team. Today I am stepping down as Prime Minister - said Irakli Garibashvili.

According to the publication, according to the available information, this time Irakli Garibashvili will be replaced by the head of the ruling party, Irakli Kobakhidze.

Addendum

Irakli Garibashvili first became the Prime Minister of Georgia in 2013. He succeeded the founder of the Georgian Dream, Bidzina Ivanishvili, but resigned on December 30, 2015. Giorgi Kvirikashvili was then succeeded by Irakli Garibashvili as the Prime Minister of Georgia.

Before becoming the head of the Georgian government for the second time, Irakli Garibashvili was the head of the country's defense ministry, and he took over as prime minister for the second time on February 22, 2021, replacing Giorgi Gakharia.