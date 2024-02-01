Irakli Kobakhidze is officially nominated for the post of Prime Minister of Georgia

The leader of the Georgian Dream, Irakli Kobakhidze, has been officially nominated by the ruling party for the post of Prime Minister of Georgia. The congress of the Georgian Dream was held today in Tbilisi, UNN reports with reference to the News of Georgia.

Details

Parliament will vote on the confidence of the new prime minister and his cabinet next week. The parliamentary majority has the necessary 76 votes, which is more than half of the parliament.

Kobakhidze will replace Irakli Garibashvili as head of the government, who will in turn take over the position of party chairman, while Bidzina Ivanishvili will remain the Honorary Chairman, a position approved by the Georgian Dream at the end of last year.

Garibashvili has resigned as Prime Minister of Georgia. His successor will be officially announced on February 1

Previously

As reported by UNN, Irakli Garibashvili resigns as Prime Minister of Georgia.

"I would like to inform the public about the decision we have discussed with the team. Today I am resigning as Prime Minister," Garibashvili said at a briefing.

The media reminded that this is Garibashvili's second resignation from the post of prime minister. He first headed the government in 2013, replacing Bidzina Ivanishvili, and resigned on December 30, 2015. Garibashvili became the Prime Minister of Georgia again on February 22, 2021, replacing Giorgi Gakharia.