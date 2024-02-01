Irakli Kobakhidze is officially nominated for the post of Prime Minister of Georgia

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 66853 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117239 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122268 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164285 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165000 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267179 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176785 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166825 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148598 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237375 views

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 64449 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100058 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 61878 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 33160 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 43238 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267174 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237369 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222711 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248171 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234357 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117226 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100217 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100660 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117176 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117824 views
Irakli Kobakhidze is officially nominated for the post of Prime Minister of Georgia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24526 views

The ruling Georgian Dream party has officially nominated Irakli Kobakhidze to replace Irakli Garibashvili as Georgia's prime minister. Parliament will vote on the new prime minister and his cabinet next week.

The leader of the Georgian Dream, Irakli Kobakhidze, has been officially nominated by the ruling party for the post of Prime Minister of Georgia. The congress of the Georgian Dream was held today in Tbilisi, UNN reports with reference to the News of Georgia.

Details

Parliament will vote on the confidence of the new prime minister and his cabinet next week. The parliamentary majority has the necessary 76 votes, which is more than half of the parliament.

Kobakhidze will replace Irakli Garibashvili as head of the government, who will in turn take over the position of party chairman, while Bidzina Ivanishvili will remain the Honorary Chairman, a position approved by the Georgian Dream at the end of last year.

Garibashvili has resigned as Prime Minister of Georgia. His successor will be officially announced on February 130.01.24, 22:42 • 26351 view

Previously

As reported by UNN, Irakli Garibashvili resigns as Prime Minister of Georgia. 

"I would like to inform the public about the decision we have discussed with the team. Today I am resigning as Prime Minister," Garibashvili said at a briefing.

The media reminded that this is Garibashvili's second resignation from the post of prime minister. He first headed the government in 2013, replacing Bidzina Ivanishvili, and resigned on December 30, 2015. Garibashvili became the Prime Minister of Georgia again on February 22, 2021, replacing Giorgi Gakharia.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
giorgi-gakhariaGiorgi Gakharia
bidzina-ivanishviliBidzina Ivanishvili
irakli-kobakhidzeIrakli Kobakhidze
irakli-garibashviliIrakli Garibashvili
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

