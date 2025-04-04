Parliament of Georgia

Police detained three people near the Georgian Parliament. Students tried to set up chairs for the protesters, which provoked disputes and detentions.
The Georgian parliament deprived 49 MPs from three opposition coalitions of their mandates on their applications.
Irakli Kobakhidze demands that Salome Zourabichvili leave the presidential residence by December 29 under threat of criminal liability.
Protesters against the only presidential candidate, Mikheil Kavelashvili, gathered near the Georgian parliament. The demonstrators came with diplomas, emphasizing the candidate's lack of higher education.
Public sector workers in Georgia joined 14 days of protests near the parliament. In response, the government is preparing amendments to the law that will make it more difficult for fired civil servants to return to work.
The Georgian Interior Ministry detained 48 people during the dispersal of a protest rally in Tbilisi, including a journalist and a politician. The Ombudsman stated that there are no legal grounds for interfering in a peaceful rally.
Clashes broke out near the Georgian parliament between police and demonstrators over the refusal to negotiate EU membership. Law enforcement officers used special equipment, there are victims on both sides.
The situation between law enforcement officers and protesters has worsened near the Georgian parliament. The police used water cannons and tear gas, there are wounded on both sides, detentions began.
Spontaneous protests began in Tbilisi and other cities of Georgia after the prime minister announced his refusal to negotiate EU membership until 2028. Protesters blocked Rustaveli Avenue, and the authorities are pulling together security forces and water cannons.
In Tbilisi, students organized a rally “With a Shield or on a Shield” against the results of the parliamentary elections. The protesters marched to the parliament with plywood shields depicting the Autobots from the Transformers universe.
The Georgian government has approved a list of strategic facilities, the blocking of which will be punishable by up to 4 years in prison. The list includes the parliament, the CEC, ministries and other important institutions.
Shalva Papuashvili signed a package of laws restricting the rights of LGBT people in Georgia. The country's president refused to sign the document, but the speaker of the parliament did so in accordance with the constitution.
The Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, said that Iran is not an accomplice in Russia's war against Ukraine.
In the first reading, the Georgian parliament supported a law banning LGBT "propaganda" and restricting the rights of LGBTQ+ people, which contradicts the country's European aspirations.
The Venice Commission has called on Georgia not to pass a bill restricting LGBT rights, as this could create a hostile atmosphere towards LGBT people in the country.
Georgia's ruling party has introduced bills restricting LGBT rights, banning same-sex marriage, adoption by same-sex couples, sex reassignment operations, and LGBT content in media and schools, reflecting Russian laws on "traditional values.
Georgia's ruling party plans to introduce bills restricting LGBT rights, including banning same-sex marriage, adoption of children by non-heterosexual couples, sex reassignment surgery, and "LGBT propaganda" in education and the media.
A group of Georgian citizens has filed a petition with the German Bundestag to prevent the leaders of the Georgian Dream party from attending the European football championship in Germany due to their adoption of the controversial law on "foreign agents".
The Legal Committee of the Georgian Parliament did not uphold President Salome Zurabishvili's veto of the draft law "On Transparency of Foreign Influence" - the so-called "foreign agents" law.
Georgia's parliament plans to override the president's veto of the controversial "Russian law" during the next session week.
Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has vetoed the controversial "law on foreign agents," calling it an obstacle to Georgia's European path and contrary to the Constitution and European standards.
Georgian Interior Ministry officials detained 13 protesters during a rally in Tbilisi against the law on foreign agents, accusing them of disobedience and disturbing public order.
Georgia's parliament imposed a "red level" of security, requiring all deputies and staff except essential personnel to leave the building, after passing a controversial law on foreign agents amid protests.
During the final reading of the controversial law on "foreign agents," disputes between Georgian MPs escalated into physical clashes.
Georgia's prime minister has announced that the country's parliament will pass a controversial law on "foreign agents" tomorrow despite protests, escalating tensions over the legislation that has been criticized as repressive.
Clashes erupted outside the Georgian parliament as police forcefully pushed back protesters opposing the controversial law on "foreign agents. " The Georgian parliament supported the law in a minute. The final vote is scheduled for tomorrow.
Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has once again called on the ruling Georgian Dream party to withdraw the law on "foreign agents. " The head of state also voiced an alternative proposal: to postpone the law's entry into force until November 1, after the country holds parliamentary elections.
Students at Tbilisi State University have been on strike, boycotting classes since May 13 to protest the draft law on "foreign agents" and demand its withdrawal.
Jim O'Brien, head of the US State Department's Office of Sanctions Coordination, will visit Georgia in the coming days to meet with the opposition amid ongoing protests against the controversial law on foreign influence transparency.
Georgia's foreign minister criticized the resignation of the country's ambassador to France over the controversial law on "foreign agents," calling it an insult to Georgia and its diplomats.