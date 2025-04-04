$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 3844 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 11883 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 54335 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 195786 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 113272 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 374924 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300111 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212237 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243381 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254708 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Police detained three protesters near the Georgian Parliament because of chairs

Police detained three people near the Georgian Parliament. Students tried to set up chairs for the protesters, which provoked disputes and detentions.

News of the World • March 21, 07:57 PM • 13206 views

Parliament of Georgia terminates powers of deputies of three opposition coalitions

The Georgian parliament deprived 49 MPs from three opposition coalitions of their mandates on their applications.

News of the World • February 5, 11:56 AM • 22414 views

The Prime Minister of Georgia threatens the President with imprisonment and rejects the possibility of new elections

Irakli Kobakhidze demands that Salome Zourabichvili leave the presidential residence by December 29 under threat of criminal liability.

News of the World • December 22, 01:18 PM • 26860 views

Tbilisi protests against presidential candidate without higher education

Protesters against the only presidential candidate, Mikheil Kavelashvili, gathered near the Georgian parliament. The demonstrators came with diplomas, emphasizing the candidate's lack of higher education.

News of the World • December 14, 06:38 AM • 22657 views

Protests in Georgia: civil servants join protesters

Public sector workers in Georgia joined 14 days of protests near the parliament. In response, the government is preparing amendments to the law that will make it more difficult for fired civil servants to return to work.

News of the World • December 12, 12:17 AM • 18042 views

Another fifty people were detained during the night dispersal of protests in Tbilisi

The Georgian Interior Ministry detained 48 people during the dispersal of a protest rally in Tbilisi, including a journalist and a politician. The Ombudsman stated that there are no legal grounds for interfering in a peaceful rally.

News of the World • December 7, 07:24 AM • 20173 views

In Tbilisi, the police used water cannons against protesters

Clashes broke out near the Georgian parliament between police and demonstrators over the refusal to negotiate EU membership. Law enforcement officers used special equipment, there are victims on both sides.

News of the World • November 29, 07:33 PM • 22869 views

Clashes between security forces and protesters continue in Tbilisi, there are victims: photos and videos from the scene

The situation between law enforcement officers and protesters has worsened near the Georgian parliament. The police used water cannons and tear gas, there are wounded on both sides, detentions began.

News of the World • November 28, 11:06 PM • 18011 views

Protests broke out in Georgia over the government's decision to suspend negotiations with the EU: the authorities pull off security forces and water cannons

Spontaneous protests began in Tbilisi and other cities of Georgia after the prime minister announced his refusal to negotiate EU membership until 2028. Protesters blocked Rustaveli Avenue, and the authorities are pulling together security forces and water cannons.

News of the World • November 28, 07:07 PM • 23011 views

Protests continue in Georgia: students rally against parliamentary election results

In Tbilisi, students organized a rally “With a Shield or on a Shield” against the results of the parliamentary elections. The protesters marched to the parliament with plywood shields depicting the Autobots from the Transformers universe.

News of the World • October 29, 05:51 PM • 18106 views

What facilities can be imprisoned for picketing in Georgia? The list has been announced

The Georgian government has approved a list of strategic facilities, the blocking of which will be punishable by up to 4 years in prison. The list includes the parliament, the CEC, ministries and other important institutions.

News of the World • October 25, 04:25 PM • 16236 views

Instead of the president: the speaker of the Georgian parliament signed laws restricting LGBT rights

Shalva Papuashvili signed a package of laws restricting the rights of LGBT people in Georgia. The country's president refused to sign the document, but the speaker of the parliament did so in accordance with the constitution.

News of the World • October 3, 11:49 AM • 13483 views

Georgian Parliament Speaker does not consider Iran an accomplice in Russia's war against Ukraine

The Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, said that Iran is not an accomplice in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Politics • July 31, 09:01 AM • 30755 views

Georgian Parliament passes anti-LGBT law in first reading

In the first reading, the Georgian parliament supported a law banning LGBT "propaganda" and restricting the rights of LGBTQ+ people, which contradicts the country's European aspirations.

News of the World • June 27, 11:24 AM • 16396 views

Venice Commission urges Georgia not to pass bill to restrict LGBT rights

The Venice Commission has called on Georgia not to pass a bill restricting LGBT rights, as this could create a hostile atmosphere towards LGBT people in the country.

Society • June 27, 03:43 AM • 31590 views

Georgian parliament starts considering draft law on restricting LGBT rights: what it provides for

Georgia's ruling party has introduced bills restricting LGBT rights, banning same-sex marriage, adoption by same-sex couples, sex reassignment operations, and LGBT content in media and schools, reflecting Russian laws on "traditional values.

News of the World • June 20, 06:28 PM • 25692 views

Georgia's ruling party wants to restrict LGBT rights in the country

Georgia's ruling party plans to introduce bills restricting LGBT rights, including banning same-sex marriage, adoption of children by non-heterosexual couples, sex reassignment surgery, and "LGBT propaganda" in education and the media.

Society • June 4, 12:52 PM • 19975 views

Georgians have created a petition calling on Germany not to allow the leaders of the "Georgian Dream" to participate in the European football championship

A group of Georgian citizens has filed a petition with the German Bundestag to prevent the leaders of the Georgian Dream party from attending the European football championship in Germany due to their adoption of the controversial law on "foreign agents".

News of the World • May 31, 06:15 PM • 31405 views

Georgian parliamentary committee does not support the president's veto of the law on “foreign agents”

The Legal Committee of the Georgian Parliament did not uphold President Salome Zurabishvili's veto of the draft law "On Transparency of Foreign Influence" - the so-called "foreign agents" law.

News of the World • May 27, 10:13 AM • 19413 views

Georgian parliament to override presidential veto on scandalous 'Russian law' at next session week - speaker

Georgia's parliament plans to override the president's veto of the controversial "Russian law" during the next session week.

News of the World • May 20, 10:01 AM • 20072 views

Georgian President vetoes law on "foreign agents", calling it an obstacle to EU accession

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has vetoed the controversial "law on foreign agents," calling it an obstacle to Georgia's European path and contrary to the Constitution and European standards.

News of the World • May 18, 03:14 PM • 28855 views

13 people detained at rally against law on foreign agents in Tbilisi

Georgian Interior Ministry officials detained 13 protesters during a rally in Tbilisi against the law on foreign agents, accusing them of disobedience and disturbing public order.

News of the World • May 14, 05:27 PM • 30567 views

After the adoption of the law on foreign agents, the Georgian parliament introduced a "red level"

Georgia's parliament imposed a "red level" of security, requiring all deputies and staff except essential personnel to leave the building, after passing a controversial law on foreign agents amid protests.

News of the World • May 14, 01:41 PM • 16511 views

A fight broke out during the final consideration of the law on "foreign agents" in the Georgian parliament

During the final reading of the controversial law on "foreign agents," disputes between Georgian MPs escalated into physical clashes.

News of the World • May 14, 11:43 AM • 20063 views

Georgian PM says parliament will adopt law on "foreign agents" tomorrow

Georgia's prime minister has announced that the country's parliament will pass a controversial law on "foreign agents" tomorrow despite protests, escalating tensions over the legislation that has been criticized as repressive.

News of the World • May 13, 05:29 PM • 27443 views

The Georgian parliament supported the law on "foreign agents" in a minute

Clashes erupted outside the Georgian parliament as police forcefully pushed back protesters opposing the controversial law on "foreign agents. " The Georgian parliament supported the law in a minute. The final vote is scheduled for tomorrow.

News of the World • May 13, 05:43 AM • 18852 views

President of Georgia suggests postponing the date of entry into force of the law on "foreign agents"

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has once again called on the ruling Georgian Dream party to withdraw the law on "foreign agents. " The head of state also voiced an alternative proposal: to postpone the law's entry into force until November 1, after the country holds parliamentary elections.

News of the World • May 12, 05:46 PM • 52068 views

Students of Tbilisi State University announce a strike: they demand to withdraw the law on foreign agents

Students at Tbilisi State University have been on strike, boycotting classes since May 13 to protest the draft law on "foreign agents" and demand its withdrawal.

News of the World • May 11, 04:21 PM • 100383 views

Head of US State Department's Office of Sanctions to visit Georgia in the coming days - media

Jim O'Brien, head of the US State Department's Office of Sanctions Coordination, will visit Georgia in the coming days to meet with the opposition amid ongoing protests against the controversial law on foreign influence transparency.

News of the World • May 10, 04:57 PM • 29228 views

Georgia's Foreign Ministry calls resignation of ambassador to France over law on foreign agents an insult

Georgia's foreign minister criticized the resignation of the country's ambassador to France over the controversial law on "foreign agents," calling it an insult to Georgia and its diplomats.

News of the World • May 10, 04:03 PM • 26045 views