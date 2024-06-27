Georgian Parliament passes anti-LGBT law in first reading

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.1m/s
46%
Georgian Parliament passes anti-LGBT law in first reading

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16396 views

In the first reading, the Georgian parliament supported a law banning LGBT "propaganda" and restricting the rights of LGBTQ+ people, which contradicts the country's European aspirations.

Georgian Parliament passes anti-LGBT law in first reading

The Georgian parliament has passed in the first reading a package of legislative changes to ban LGBT propaganda. This is another law that contradicts Tbilisi's European course. This was reported by UNN with reference to DW.

Details 

The main draft law "On Family Values and Protection of Minors" was supported by 78 MPs with a quorum of 50 votes. The MPs also supported amendments to various laws included in the package.  The final approval of these bills is scheduled for the fall session of parliament.

The main part of the opposition did not participate in the consideration of the draft law and voting, boycotting the meeting.

The amendments also provide for a ban on the registration of any marriages other than those between a man and a woman, and the adoption of minors by homosexual couples.

Pace passes resolution condemning actions in Georgia27.06.24, 12:36 • 15500 views

A ban on gender reassignment surgery is also introduced, which is punishable by imprisonment for a term of 1 to 4 years. Individuals will be fined 1.5 thousand GEL (about $532) and legal entities will be fined 4 thousand GEL (over $1.4 thousand) for promoting LGBT people in educational institutions.

In addition, broadcasters will be prohibited from airing intimate same-sex scenes or advertisements with such content. Individuals will be fined 800 GEL (about $284) and legal entities will be fined 2,500 GEL (about $886) for distributing advertising containing LGBT content.

Addendum

In Russia, similar norms have been in place since 2013. In 2023, the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation recognized the non-existent "international LGBT public movement" as extremist and banned it.

This is the second law similar to the Russian one in Georgia. The first was the law on "foreign agents.

Recall

The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, warned that Georgia's accession to the European Union would be closed if Tbilisi "continues on the same path.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

