Georgian Parliament passes anti-LGBT law in first reading
In the first reading, the Georgian parliament supported a law banning LGBT "propaganda" and restricting the rights of LGBTQ+ people, which contradicts the country's European aspirations.
The Georgian parliament has passed in the first reading a package of legislative changes to ban LGBT propaganda. This is another law that contradicts Tbilisi's European course. This was reported by UNN with reference to DW.
Details
The main draft law "On Family Values and Protection of Minors" was supported by 78 MPs with a quorum of 50 votes. The MPs also supported amendments to various laws included in the package. The final approval of these bills is scheduled for the fall session of parliament.
The main part of the opposition did not participate in the consideration of the draft law and voting, boycotting the meeting.
The amendments also provide for a ban on the registration of any marriages other than those between a man and a woman, and the adoption of minors by homosexual couples.
A ban on gender reassignment surgery is also introduced, which is punishable by imprisonment for a term of 1 to 4 years. Individuals will be fined 1.5 thousand GEL (about $532) and legal entities will be fined 4 thousand GEL (over $1.4 thousand) for promoting LGBT people in educational institutions.
In addition, broadcasters will be prohibited from airing intimate same-sex scenes or advertisements with such content. Individuals will be fined 800 GEL (about $284) and legal entities will be fined 2,500 GEL (about $886) for distributing advertising containing LGBT content.
Addendum
In Russia, similar norms have been in place since 2013. In 2023, the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation recognized the non-existent "international LGBT public movement" as extremist and banned it.
This is the second law similar to the Russian one in Georgia. The first was the law on "foreign agents.
Recall
The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, warned that Georgia's accession to the European Union would be closed if Tbilisi "continues on the same path.