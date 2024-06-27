Pace passes resolution condemning actions in Georgia

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (pace) has adopted a resolution condemning actions in Georgia, in particular regarding the law on "foreign agents" and the forceful dispersal of protesters, said a member of the Ukrainian delegation to pace, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko in Telegram, writes UNN.

"Pace has just adopted a resolution condemning the actions in Georgia. in particular, this concerns the adoption of the so-called law on "foreign agents" and the forceful dispersal of protesters. the Assembly also condemns scandalous changes to the Electoral Code, which actually reduce the Quorum of CEC members for making decisions," Goncharenko said.

