Pace is expected to adopt a resolution on assistance to Ukrainian refugees and displaced persons today - MP

In The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe today is an important day - it is expected to adopt a resolution that concerns Ukrainian refugees and IDPs, including payments to them, said a member of the Ukrainian delegation to pace, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, writes UNN.

"Today is a very important day in pace! a resolution on Ukrainian refugees and IDPs will be adopted! Social assistance, payments and more, " Goncharenko said. " it will be very difficult, but we will definitely win.

According to him,"there is an opportunity to achieve payments to our IDPs.

