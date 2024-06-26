PACE adopts resolution to establish an international mechanism for payments to war victims

Today, on June 26, the PACE adopted a resolution on the role of sanctions in countering the Russian Federation's war of aggression against Ukraine, which stipulates that the funds from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation will be used to rebuild Ukraine and compensate IDPs.

This was reported by People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko, UNN reports.

The money from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation should be used to rebuild Ukraine and compensate IDPs! PACE adopts a resolution on the role of sanctions in countering the Russian Federation's war of aggression against Ukraine - Goncharenko writes.

The MP notes that this document envisages the creation of an international compensation mechanism aimed at compensating the war victims and rebuilding Ukraine.

In addition, the resolution introduces significant restrictive measures against Russia: setting a limit on oil prices and export control measures; targeted sanctions against individuals and companies directly involved in Russia's war against Ukraine; creation of a register of individuals and companies in the Council of Europe member states that support the war against Ukraine ," he adds.

Recall

Today, on June 26, the PACE adopted a resolution "Legal and human rights aspects of the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine", which proposes to establish a special tribunal on Russia.