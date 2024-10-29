Protests continue in Georgia: students rally against parliamentary election results
Kyiv • UNN
In Tbilisi, students organized a rally “With a Shield or on a Shield” against the results of the parliamentary elections. The protesters marched to the parliament with plywood shields depicting the Autobots from the Transformers universe.
In the evening of Tuesday, October 29, students gathered in Tbilisi for another protest against the results of the recent parliamentary elections. This was reported by UNN with reference to Paper Kartuli.
Details
The action is called “With a Shield or on a Shield” - the participants make posters-shields out of plywood. Students marched with them to the Georgian parliament .
The shields depict the Autobots, the protagonists from the Transformers universe. One of the inscriptions reads: “Always and everywhere - Georgia, we are with you”.
Context
Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili called the results of the parliamentary elections totally falsified and refused to recognize them.
Recall
Georgia's Central Election Commission rejected the opposition's demand to publish voter lists because of the risk of personal data leakage. The opposition insists on opening a database to check possible election fraud.