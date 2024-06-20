Georgian parliament starts considering draft law on restricting LGBT rights: what it provides for

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 90124 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 101036 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118404 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188573 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232999 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143042 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368914 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181714 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149615 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197903 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64461 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72375 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98758 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84722 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30235 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 90124 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84788 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 101036 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98827 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118404 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 526 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3948 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11511 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13168 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17202 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Georgian parliament starts considering draft law on restricting LGBT rights: what it provides for

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25692 views

Georgia's ruling party has introduced bills restricting LGBT rights, banning same-sex marriage, adoption by same-sex couples, sex reassignment operations, and LGBT content in media and schools, reflecting Russian laws on "traditional values.

Georgian parliament starts considering draft law on restricting LGBT rights: what it provides for

The Georgian Parliament today began considering in the first reading a package of bills on "family values" directed against "LGBT propaganda", reports UNN with reference to "News Georgia".

Details

According to the publication, the initiative has already been supported by a joint meeting of four parliamentary committees – on the protection of human rights, education, economy and health. He is the leader in this process.

The opposition does not participate in the discussions. They believe that the adoption of such a law is not necessary, and the authorities should focus on real problems, including education and domestic violence.

Georgia's ruling party wants to restrict LGBT rights in the country04.06.24, 15:52 • 19975 views

The amendments proposed by the Georgian Dream include, in particular, a ban on registration of any marriages other than the Union of men and women, adoption of minors by homosexual couples and sex reassignment surgery.

Schools want to ban the provision of information that can be interpreted as "propaganda of belonging to the opposite sex, same-sex relationships or incest." Broadcasters, advertisers, and movie theaters will have to edit all content so that it doesn't mention same-sex relationships.

Add

The publication notes that Russia has introduced similar measures against what the Kremlin believes is propaganda against traditional values. Last year, the international public movement LGBT was outlawed in Russia. Now queer people are actually considered extremists there.

The Georgian authorities announced the start of consideration of the initiative a few days after the adoption of the law on foreign agents, which in the West is called "Kremlin-inspired" and aimed at civil society and independent media.

Georgia refuses to hold Pride Month events: Tbilisi Pride fears government-sponsored violence15.06.24, 12:54 • 17649 views

The EU has warned that the law on foreign agents will undermine Georgia's chances of joining the community – just six months after the country acquired candidate status.

Brussels demands that the Georgian government do more to protect human rights, including the rights of marginalized communities.

Meanwhile, the ruling Georgian Dream accuses Western partners of using NGOs to spread "LGBT propaganda", organizing a coup d'etat and dragging the country into a war with Russia.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Parliament of Georgia
European Union
Brussels
Georgia
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31