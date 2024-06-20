The Georgian Parliament today began considering in the first reading a package of bills on "family values" directed against "LGBT propaganda", reports UNN with reference to "News Georgia".

According to the publication, the initiative has already been supported by a joint meeting of four parliamentary committees – on the protection of human rights, education, economy and health. He is the leader in this process.

The opposition does not participate in the discussions. They believe that the adoption of such a law is not necessary, and the authorities should focus on real problems, including education and domestic violence.

The amendments proposed by the Georgian Dream include, in particular, a ban on registration of any marriages other than the Union of men and women, adoption of minors by homosexual couples and sex reassignment surgery.

Schools want to ban the provision of information that can be interpreted as "propaganda of belonging to the opposite sex, same-sex relationships or incest." Broadcasters, advertisers, and movie theaters will have to edit all content so that it doesn't mention same-sex relationships.

The publication notes that Russia has introduced similar measures against what the Kremlin believes is propaganda against traditional values. Last year, the international public movement LGBT was outlawed in Russia. Now queer people are actually considered extremists there.

The Georgian authorities announced the start of consideration of the initiative a few days after the adoption of the law on foreign agents, which in the West is called "Kremlin-inspired" and aimed at civil society and independent media.

The EU has warned that the law on foreign agents will undermine Georgia's chances of joining the community – just six months after the country acquired candidate status.

Brussels demands that the Georgian government do more to protect human rights, including the rights of marginalized communities.

Meanwhile, the ruling Georgian Dream accuses Western partners of using NGOs to spread "LGBT propaganda", organizing a coup d'etat and dragging the country into a war with Russia.