Georgia refuses to hold Pride Month events: Tbilisi Pride fears government-sponsored violence

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 20481 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132923 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138312 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 228298 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168221 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161997 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146848 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214419 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112818 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201191 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101610 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 49145 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 57959 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 102008 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 83579 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 228298 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214419 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201191 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227431 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214933 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 83579 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 102008 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156347 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155216 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159072 views
Actual
Georgia refuses to hold Pride Month events: Tbilisi Pride fears government-sponsored violence

Georgia refuses to hold Pride Month events: Tbilisi Pride fears government-sponsored violence

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17635 views

The Georgian LGBT human rights organization Tbilisi Pride has canceled all Pride Month events this year due to fears of government violence and hate laws against the LGBTQ community.

The Georgian LGBT rights organization Tbilisi Pride said it refused to hold events during Pride Month, fearing government-sponsored violence, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.

"Back in the fall, the Tbilisi Pride team decided not to plan any physical events this summer. We believed that the pre-election summer would be full of hateful rhetoric and government-sponsored physical violence.

Now, in June, after the Georgian Dream adopted the "Russian law" and announced a package of anti-LGBTQ hate laws in parallel with the constitutional amendments, we are even more confident in our decision," the organization said in a statement.

Tbilisi Pride believes that today "the struggle for queer rights is inseparable from the struggle of ordinary people against the Russian regime.

In the remaining months before the parliamentary elections, the organization plans to convey to as many people as possible "that homophobia is a Russian political weapon against Georgian society and Georgian statehood.

"Pride Month is held annually in June. LGBT communities around the world celebrate the freedom and pride of being who they are.

Add

In Georgia, activists usually plan a "Pride Week" in June with a series of themed events such as film screenings, rallies, music festivals, and discussions.

Each time, participants gather under police protection. The events have been repeatedly disrupted by radical homophobic groups.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

Contact us about advertising