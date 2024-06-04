Georgia's ruling party wants to restrict LGBT rights in the country

In Georgia, the ruling Georgian Dream party plans to submit to parliament bills restricting LGBT rights. This was stated by speaker of the Georgian parliament Shalva Papuashvili, writes echo of the Caucasus, reports UNN.

Details

The new package of documents provides for the draft law "on family values and protection of minors" and amendments to 18 more laws. According to Papuashvili, there is a ban on:

"registration of an alternative marriage union";

adoption of a child by non-heterosexual persons;

performing sex reassignment surgery;

"LGBT propaganda" in the education sector and in the media;

holding meetings or demonstrations to promote same-sex marriage, etc.

In addition, Georgian MPs are seeking to ban the screening of same-sex intimate scenes, incest scenes on television and in cinemas.

Georgian parliament speaker signs law on "foreign agents"

Papuashvili also said that family holiness day (May 17) will be declared a day off – appropriate changes will be made to the Labor Code.

Addition

According to the speaker , the draft laws will be approved in the first reading during the spring session, and in the second and third readings – during the autumn one. The publication noted that the ruling party in the Georgian parliament has enough votes to approve the initiative.

Recall

Several EU countries are pushing for sanctions against Georgia,including the suspension of the visa-free regime, in response to the law on "foreign agents", similar to Russian law.