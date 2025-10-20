$41.730.10
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn Hanich
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 21856 views
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
October 20, 12:10 PM • 23198 views
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
October 20, 08:37 AM • 32676 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
October 20, 08:22 AM • 65387 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
October 20, 08:16 AM • 29939 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
October 20, 07:13 AM • 30453 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
October 20, 07:07 AM • 11544 views
EU considers admitting new countries without full voting rights: Politico learned how this could help Ukraine
October 20, 04:24 AM • 26249 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 26632 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender Donbas
Georgian Interior Ministry warns of stricter penalties for protest violations starting today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1252 views

The Georgian Interior Ministry has warned protesters of increased liability for violations at protests starting today. Legislative amendments provide for administrative arrest for up to 15 days for blocking a road or appearing at a rally in a mask.

Georgian Interior Ministry warns of stricter penalties for protest violations starting today

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia warned protesters about increased responsibility for violations at protests starting today, urging them to refrain from blocking roads "artificially," UNN reports with reference to News Georgia.

Details

From now on, in Georgia, blocking a road or appearing at a rally in a mask is punishable by administrative arrest for 15 days. If the offender is an organizer, the term increases to 20 days. If the police demand to stop the rally, disobedience will lead to arrest for up to 60 days. A similar term applies to carrying firearms or pyrotechnics at a rally.

New provisions of the criminal code introduce imprisonment for up to one year for repeated violations of the rules for participating in protests and up to two years for subsequent ones.

"Once again, we call on participants and organizers of protests to express their protest in accordance with the requirements of the Law of Georgia "On Assemblies and Manifestations", not to commit illegal acts and not to block the roadway artificially. Otherwise, the Ministry of Internal Affairs will act within the mandate granted by law, identify all violators and take appropriate measures against them," the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia stated.

Addendum

Legislative amendments to strengthen responsibility for demonstrators were adopted by parliament in an expedited manner in two days. President Mikheil Kavelashvili signed them immediately, on the evening of October 16 – today the changes have already been reflected on the website of the "Legislative Herald".

Georgia tightens penalties for violations at protests: up to 60 days of arrest17.10.25, 19:48 • 2025 views

The initiators of the initiative from "Georgian Dream" claim that the law is aimed against protesters who regularly block Rustaveli Avenue and create inconvenience for residents of Tbilisi. According to the law, demonstrators can occupy the roadway only if they do not fit on the sidewalk. Until now, this was punishable by a fine of 5,000 lari.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Georgian Dream
Parliament of Georgia
Tbilisi
Georgia