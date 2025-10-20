Georgian Interior Ministry warns of stricter penalties for protest violations starting today

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia warned protesters about increased responsibility for violations at protests starting today, urging them to refrain from blocking roads "artificially," UNN reports with reference to News Georgia.

Details

From now on, in Georgia, blocking a road or appearing at a rally in a mask is punishable by administrative arrest for 15 days. If the offender is an organizer, the term increases to 20 days. If the police demand to stop the rally, disobedience will lead to arrest for up to 60 days. A similar term applies to carrying firearms or pyrotechnics at a rally.

New provisions of the criminal code introduce imprisonment for up to one year for repeated violations of the rules for participating in protests and up to two years for subsequent ones.

"Once again, we call on participants and organizers of protests to express their protest in accordance with the requirements of the Law of Georgia "On Assemblies and Manifestations", not to commit illegal acts and not to block the roadway artificially. Otherwise, the Ministry of Internal Affairs will act within the mandate granted by law, identify all violators and take appropriate measures against them," the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia stated.

Addendum

Legislative amendments to strengthen responsibility for demonstrators were adopted by parliament in an expedited manner in two days. President Mikheil Kavelashvili signed them immediately, on the evening of October 16 – today the changes have already been reflected on the website of the "Legislative Herald".

Georgia tightens penalties for violations at protests: up to 60 days of arrest

The initiators of the initiative from "Georgian Dream" claim that the law is aimed against protesters who regularly block Rustaveli Avenue and create inconvenience for residents of Tbilisi. According to the law, demonstrators can occupy the roadway only if they do not fit on the sidewalk. Until now, this was punishable by a fine of 5,000 lari.