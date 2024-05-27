Georgian parliamentary committee does not support the president's veto of the law on “foreign agents”

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139228 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144319 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238335 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171566 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163530 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147835 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219286 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112944 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205864 views

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 68417 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109877 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 51367 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105622 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 49320 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 238335 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219286 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205864 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231944 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219136 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 6712 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 14878 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105622 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109877 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158348 views
Georgian parliamentary committee does not support the president's veto of the law on “foreign agents”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19404 views

The Legal Committee of the Georgian Parliament did not uphold President Salome Zurabishvili's veto of the draft law "On Transparency of Foreign Influence" - the so-called "foreign agents" law.

The Legal Committee of the Georgian Parliament did not support the position of the country's President Salomi Zurabishvili on the law on “foreign agents”. This is reported by Echo of the Caucasus, according to UNN.

Details

Zurabishvili returned the draft law “On Transparency of Foreign Influence” to parliament with one amendment - she proposes to cancel it a day after it was introduced.

The ruling Georgian Dream party plans to override the president's veto. It has enough votes to do so. The vote at the session is scheduled for tomorrow, May 28.

It is noted that on May 26, Georgia's Independence Day, Zurabishvili presented the “Georgian Charter” to the public, inviting parties to sign a document that provides for the repeal of the law on “foreign agents” after the parliamentary elections.

Recall

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili vetoed the controversial “law on foreign agents,” calling it an obstacle to Georgia's European path and contrary to the Constitution and European standards.

Olga Rozgon

parliament-of-georgiaParliament of Georgia
salome-zurabichviliSalome Zurabishvili
hruziia-krainaGeorgia
