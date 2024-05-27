Georgian parliamentary committee does not support the president's veto of the law on “foreign agents”

The Legal Committee of the Georgian Parliament did not support the position of the country's President Salomi Zurabishvili on the law on “foreign agents”. This is reported by Echo of the Caucasus, according to UNN.

Details

Zurabishvili returned the draft law “On Transparency of Foreign Influence” to parliament with one amendment - she proposes to cancel it a day after it was introduced.

The ruling Georgian Dream party plans to override the president's veto. It has enough votes to do so. The vote at the session is scheduled for tomorrow, May 28.

It is noted that on May 26, Georgia's Independence Day, Zurabishvili presented the “Georgian Charter” to the public, inviting parties to sign a document that provides for the repeal of the law on “foreign agents” after the parliamentary elections.

Recall

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili vetoed the controversial “law on foreign agents,” calling it an obstacle to Georgia's European path and contrary to the Constitution and European standards.