Georgian parliament to override presidential veto on scandalous 'Russian law' at next session week - speaker

The Georgian parliament plans to override President Salome Zurabishvili's veto of the law "On Transparency of Foreign Influence," which is also called the "Russian law," next session week. This was stated by the Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili in a conversation with journalists, reports "Georgia Online", UNN .

According to Papuashvili, the president's veto, which states that the law is valid for only one day after its introduction, is a "mockery.

Today, with the help of the bureau, the (veto) will be transferred to the Committee on Legal Affairs, which will consider it, and then it is clear (it will be overridden) next session week, - Shalva Papuashvili said.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili vetoed the controversial "law on foreign agents," calling it an obstacle to Georgia's European path and contrary to the Constitution and European standards.

