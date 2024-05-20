ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 71434 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105258 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148239 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152461 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249012 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173800 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165103 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148275 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225168 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113039 views

Georgian parliament to override presidential veto on scandalous 'Russian law' at next session week - speaker

Georgian parliament to override presidential veto on scandalous 'Russian law' at next session week - speaker

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20050 views

Georgia's parliament plans to override the president's veto of the controversial "Russian law" during the next session week.

The Georgian parliament plans to override President Salome Zurabishvili's veto of the law "On Transparency of Foreign Influence," which is also called the "Russian law," next session week. This was stated by the Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili in a conversation with journalists, reports "Georgia Online", UNN .

Details

According to Papuashvili, the president's veto, which states that the law is valid for only one day after its introduction, is a "mockery.

Today, with the help of the bureau, the (veto) will be transferred to the Committee on Legal Affairs, which will consider it, and then it is clear (it will be overridden) next session week,

- Shalva Papuashvili said.

Recall

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili vetoed the controversial "law on foreign agents," calling it an obstacle to Georgia's European path and contrary to the Constitution and European standards.

Heads of foreign affairs committees of the world condemn the law on "foreign agents" adopted in Georgia5/17/24, 12:44 PM • 25418 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
parliament-of-georgiaParliament of Georgia
salome-zurabichviliSalome Zurabishvili
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

