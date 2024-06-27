Venice Commission urges Georgia not to pass bill to restrict LGBT rights

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 79449 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 88216 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 107729 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 182690 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 227776 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 140185 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 367039 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181321 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149400 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197791 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 57269 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 65002 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 86370 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 71922 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 23055 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 79449 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 73880 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 88216 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 88260 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 107729 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film Predator: Wasteland

10:08 AM • 396 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 9542 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 11533 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15753 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36865 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Venice Commission urges Georgia not to pass bill to restrict LGBT rights

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31590 views

The Venice Commission has called on Georgia not to pass a bill restricting LGBT rights, as this could create a hostile atmosphere towards LGBT people in the country.

Venice Commission urges Georgia not to pass bill to restrict LGBT rights

The Venice Commission published conclusions on the bill that restricts the rights of LGBT people: Georgia was urged not to adopt it, because it can create a hostile atmosphere, writes echo of the Caucasus, reports UNN.

Details

It is indicated that the Venice Commission expressed regret that the majority of the Georgian parliament put this bill on the agenda even against the background of prolonged mass protests, political and public tensions.

The commission's conclusions indicate that the authors did not take into account the warnings of international observers. Therefore, before the adoption of the amendments, the Georgian parliament was recommended to conduct a reasoned analysis with the involvement of all segments of society, experts and specialists from the relevant sectors.

"Such an analysis should be carried out within a certain period of time and should be made public. At a time suitable for impartial consultations to ensure a fair and impartial assessment of the issues under consideration," the conclusion reads.

They stressed that even the very proposal of a package of 19 bills "creates the risk of a hostile and stigmatizing atmosphere against LGBT people in Georgia.

Georgia's ombudsman visits Saakashvili, looks better than during last meeting24.06.24, 22:07 • 27324 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
Parliament of Georgia
Georgia
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,829.31