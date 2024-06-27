Venice Commission urges Georgia not to pass bill to restrict LGBT rights

The Venice Commission published conclusions on the bill that restricts the rights of LGBT people: Georgia was urged not to adopt it, because it can create a hostile atmosphere, writes echo of the Caucasus, reports UNN.

Details

It is indicated that the Venice Commission expressed regret that the majority of the Georgian parliament put this bill on the agenda even against the background of prolonged mass protests, political and public tensions.

The commission's conclusions indicate that the authors did not take into account the warnings of international observers. Therefore, before the adoption of the amendments, the Georgian parliament was recommended to conduct a reasoned analysis with the involvement of all segments of society, experts and specialists from the relevant sectors.

"Such an analysis should be carried out within a certain period of time and should be made public. At a time suitable for impartial consultations to ensure a fair and impartial assessment of the issues under consideration," the conclusion reads.

They stressed that even the very proposal of a package of 19 bills "creates the risk of a hostile and stigmatizing atmosphere against LGBT people in Georgia.

