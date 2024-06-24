$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 90129 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 101043 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118411 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188577 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233002 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143044 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368916 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181714 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149615 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197903 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Georgia's ombudsman visits Saakashvili, looks better than during last meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27324 views

Georgia's Public Defender Levan Yoseliani visited imprisoned former President Mikheil Saakashvili in Tbilisi's Vivamedi clinic, noting that Saakashvili's condition has improved.

Georgia's ombudsman visits Saakashvili, looks better than during last meeting

The Public Defender of Georgia Levan Yoseliani visited prisoners in the Vivamedi clinic in Tbilisi, in particular, he met with the third President Mikheil Saakashvili, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.

"He did not address me or the doctors with specific requests," Yoseliani said.

According to him, he has the impression that Saakashvili looks better now than he did during their last meeting.

Saakashvili thanked the ombudsman's office for continuously monitoring the situation.

When asked whether Saakashvili's transfer from the clinic to a prison cell was being discussed, Yoseliani replied that "this issue is not on the agenda.

The last time a medical consultation convened by the ombudsman submitted its report on Saakashvili's condition was in February of this year. The report emphasized the positive dynamics, while noting that the situation still requires constant medical supervision.

Saakashvili loses case in the European Court on violation of his rights by Georgia23.05.24, 12:50 • 32891 view

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
