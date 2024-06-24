Georgia's ombudsman visits Saakashvili, looks better than during last meeting

The Public Defender of Georgia Levan Yoseliani visited prisoners in the Vivamedi clinic in Tbilisi, in particular, he met with the third President Mikheil Saakashvili, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.

"He did not address me or the doctors with specific requests," Yoseliani said.

According to him, he has the impression that Saakashvili looks better now than he did during their last meeting.

Saakashvili thanked the ombudsman's office for continuously monitoring the situation.

When asked whether Saakashvili's transfer from the clinic to a prison cell was being discussed, Yoseliani replied that "this issue is not on the agenda.

The last time a medical consultation convened by the ombudsman submitted its report on Saakashvili's condition was in February of this year. The report emphasized the positive dynamics, while noting that the situation still requires constant medical supervision.

Saakashvili loses case in the European Court on violation of his rights by Georgia