Saakashvili loses case in the European Court on violation of his rights by Georgia

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 30325 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 97615 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143017 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147789 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242945 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172631 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164200 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148134 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221615 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112993 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 51903 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 71449 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109365 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 43663 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 77525 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 242945 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221616 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208028 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233976 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221011 views
Actual people
Actual places
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 30325 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 22460 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 28068 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109365 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112306 views
Saakashvili loses case in the European Court on violation of his rights by Georgia

Saakashvili loses case in the European Court on violation of his rights by Georgia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32601 views

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that there was no violation of his rights in the criminal proceedings against Mikheil Saakashvili in Georgia, finding the charges to be substantiated and the trial to be fair.

The European Court of Human Rights has stated that there is no reason to doubt the fairness of the criminal proceedings against former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili. This is stated in the statement of the ECHR, reports UNN

Details

Reportedly, the case of Saakashvili v. Georgia (Nos. 6232/20 and 22394/20) concerned two separate groups of criminal proceedings initiated against Mikheil Saakashvili. 

The first set of proceedings concerned the 2005 attack on a member of parliament, and the second concerned his 2008 pardon of four former high-ranking Interior Ministry officials convicted of murder. 

The ECHR said in a statement that both proceedings took place after the newly formed government officially announced in 2012 that investigating past crimes would be a key priority.

Ukraine rejects Georgia's demands for extradition of Saakashvili officials and proposes its own plan for "normalization of relations"11.03.24, 21:33 • 40181 view

In today's decision in this case, the European Court of Human Rights:

  • ruled unanimously that there had been no violation of Article 6 §§ 1 and 3 (d) (right to a fair trial/right to be present and examine witnesses) of the European Convention on Human Rights in relation to the way the domestic courts had dealt with the evidence against Saakashvili or the alleged lack of independence or impartiality of the judge who heard the second criminal case against him; 
  • By 5 votes to 2, the Court decided that there had been no violation of Article 7 (no punishment without law) of the European Convention.

Saakashvili could have reasonably foreseen, given the specific circumstances of the case, that the use of his pardon powers to pervert the course of justice in the murder case would lead to his criminal liability under Georgian law

- the court said in a statement. 

The Court also rejected as inadmissible Saakashvili's complaints under Article 18 (restrictions on the use of restrictions on rights) of the Convention.  The ECtHR  found that Saakashvili had not substantiated his claim that there was an ulterior motive behind his persecution - to prevent him from participating in Georgian politics. 

In this regard, the court took into account that the charges against Saakashvili were serious and substantiated, that the case file contained a significant amount of both direct and circumstantial evidence against him, that the domestic courts had conducted a fully adversarial process in which his lawyer had been able to examine all the main witnesses and otherwise challenge the evidence against him, and that, above all, the court decisions had been duly reasoned

- the court said in a statement.

Georgian President comments on possible pardon of Saakashvili29.02.24, 11:46 • 37903 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
hruziia-krainaGeorgia
mikheil-saakashviliMikheil Saakashvili

