Georgian President comments on possible pardon of Saakashvili

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili commented on the possible pardon of imprisoned former President Mikheil Saakashvili and called it "her own moral responsibility." This was reported by Echo of the Caucasus, UNN reports .

According to Salomi Zurabishvili, the decision to pardon a prisoner is her moral responsibility and no one can influence it.

Free and fair elections do not depend on where Saakashvili is. He is not an imprisoned political opponent, he is not a protester. He's a former president who had a lot of things going on during his reign that I don't even know what to call, - She said.

Zurabishvili also noted that "in terms of reputation," it would be much better if Saakashvili were somewhere else.

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili believesthat his life is in danger in prison and compares himself to the murdered "Kremlin critic" Alexei Navalny.