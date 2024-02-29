$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 33586 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 126129 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 78078 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 292638 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 246150 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 195326 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 233326 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252081 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158151 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372250 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Georgian President comments on possible pardon of Saakashvili

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38104 views

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili said that the decision to pardon imprisoned former President Mikheil Saakashvili is solely her moral responsibility.

Georgian President comments on possible pardon of Saakashvili

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili commented on the possible pardon of imprisoned former President Mikheil Saakashvili and called it "her own moral responsibility." This was reported by Echo of the Caucasus, UNN reports .

Details

According to Salomi Zurabishvili, the decision to pardon a prisoner is her moral responsibility and no one can influence it.

Free and fair elections do not depend on where Saakashvili is. He is not an imprisoned political opponent, he is not a protester. He's a former president who had a lot of things going on during his reign that I don't even know what to call,

- She said.

Zurabishvili also noted that "in terms of reputation," it would be much better if Saakashvili were somewhere else.

Recall

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili believesthat his life is in danger in prison and compares himself to the murdered "Kremlin critic" Alexei Navalny.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Salome Zurabishvili
Mikheil Saakashvili
