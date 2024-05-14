ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
13 people detained at rally against law on foreign agents in Tbilisi

Kyiv  •  UNN

Georgian Interior Ministry officials detained 13 protesters during a rally in Tbilisi against the law on foreign agents, accusing them of disobedience and disturbing public order.

Georgian Interior Ministry officials detained 13 people administratively during a rally in Tbilisi against the law on foreign agents. This is stated in the statement of the department, reports UNN.

The detainees are charged with disobedience to a lawful request of police officers and disorderly conduct under Articles 166 and 173 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

According to media reports, activist Lazare Grigoriadis is among the detainees.

The Interior Ministry says that the protesters' actions went beyond peaceful demonstrations after the Georgian parliament passed a bill on foreign agents in the third final reading.

The protesters damaged the metal fences at the main entrance and entered the territory of the legislative body.

"The metal fences damaged by the protesters have now been restored. The protesters have the opportunity to express their protest on the territory adjacent to the parliament in accordance with the law. The Ministry of Internal Affairs once again calls on the organizers and participants of the rally to obey the lawful demands of law enforcement officers," the ministry said in a statement.

Recall

The Georgian parliament in the third final reading supported the draft law on foreign agents. 84 deputies voted in favor, 30 against.

Earlier, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili once again called on the ruling Georgian Dream party to withdraw the law on "foreign agents.

The head of state also voiced an alternative proposal: to postpone the date of entry into force of the law until November 1, after the country holds parliamentary elections.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
parliament-of-georgiaParliament of Georgia
tbilisiTbilisi
salome-zurabichviliSalome Zurabishvili

