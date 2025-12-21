Georgia bans protesters' march in Tbilisi until New Year

In Georgia, participants in protests have been banned from holding a march in Tbilisi from December 21 to 31. The relevant statement was disseminated by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia, as reported by UNN with reference to Novosti Georgia.

Participants of the assemblies, which will take place from December 21 to 31, 2025, must participate in them in such a way that it does not pose a threat to public safety and order, the normal operation of bodies, enterprises, institutions and organizations, the unhindered movement of transport or people, as well as other human rights and freedoms. – the statement said.

On the specified dates, demonstrators are ordered to gather on the stairs at the entrance to the Georgian Parliament and the adjacent territory, in such a way that "they do not obstruct the movement of other citizens on the sidewalk or vehicles on the road."

The order is a response to a request from one of the rally organizers – Kakhi Tsikarishvili. After the recent tightening of assembly rules, coordination with the police has become a mandatory condition.

The publication notes that the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia has the right to change the location or route of a rally if it considers the action a threat to public order, the work of state bodies, traffic, or other citizens. Failure to comply with police requirements can lead to administrative arrest for up to 15 days for participants and up to 20 days for organizers. For a repeated violation, organizers face criminal liability – up to one year of imprisonment.

