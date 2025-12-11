Georgian Parliament tightens requirements for protest actions: new law adopted

The Parliament of Georgia, in an expedited procedure, adopted in the final reading another bill that tightens the rules for holding protest actions. This was reported by News Georgia, writes UNN.

Amendments to the Law "On Assemblies and Manifestations" and the Code of Administrative Offenses were prepared by the ruling party "Georgian Dream".

The new law obliges to notify the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia five days in advance about holding a rally in "places of mass gathering of people or traffic", including on the sidewalk.

Holding an action in a "public place" without notifying the police is prohibited.

As noted, the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs, in response, can issue a "warning" or offer "alternative time and/or place" for the action. If the action is planned spontaneously, the organizer must immediately inform the police about the plan.

If the police consider that the demonstration violates the law, 15 minutes are given to disperse.

After that, "all assemblies or manifestations are considered illegal," and the department has the right to decide on their termination and "apply measures provided for by international law and the legislation of Georgia."

Also, as noted, violators face administrative arrest for up to 15 days (for the organizer - up to 20 days), and in case of repeated violation, a criminal case is initiated.

Under the current rules, organizers are not obliged to coordinate rallies with the police. In the case of large-scale actions, formal notification of municipal authorities is required. The new law will come into force after being signed by Mikheil Kavelashvili, the president appointed by Georgia's ruling party.

The Helsinki Commission called on the US and partners to investigate the use of chemical weapons against protesters in Georgia. The use of bromobenzyl cyanide, which caused burns and long-term health problems, has been reported.