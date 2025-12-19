EU prepares to revoke visa-free travel for Georgia: diplomats to be sanctioned first

$42.340.00
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 5014 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 9834 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 12526 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photos
12:10 PM • 10607 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 15877 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10288 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea
10:10 AM • 7928 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the war
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 23467 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 06:45 AM • 20216 views
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure
Popular news
Russian border guards crossed the control line on the border between Estonia and RussiaDecember 19, 05:23 AM • 13023 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned09:27 AM • 7414 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know10:04 AM • 17017 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 14379 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 16524 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 3444 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 15877 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 23467 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 49972 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 56579 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 38581 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 37077 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 43445 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 48438 views
EU prepares to revoke visa-free travel for Georgia: diplomats to be sanctioned first

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

The European Commission has published a report on the visa suspension mechanism, with a special focus on Georgia. Brussels will gradually begin to restrict privileges for Georgian citizens, starting with holders of diplomatic passports.

EU prepares to revoke visa-free travel for Georgia: diplomats to be sanctioned first

The European Commission has officially published its annual report on the visa suspension mechanism, with particular attention paid to Georgia. According to the plan, Brussels will gradually begin to restrict privileges for Georgian citizens, starting with holders of diplomatic passports. This was reported by RFE/RL journalist Rikard Jozwiak on his social network X, writes UNN.

Details

The first stage of restrictions is planned for the end of the year – the European Commission will consider suspending visa-free travel for diplomats immediately after new EU profile rules come into force on December 30, 2025. This will be a clear political signal to the current Georgian authorities regarding the dissatisfaction of European partners with the country's current course.

Protesters in Tbilisi demand international investigation into dispersal of rallies13.12.25, 19:32 • 4882 views

If the existing problems in relations between Tbilisi and Brussels are not resolved, the European Union is ready to take more radical steps. The second stage involves extending the suspension of the visa-free regime to the entire population of the country.

Suspension may be extended to the entire population of Georgia if problems are not resolved 

– Jozwiak emphasized, referring to the Commission's report. 

Currently, the further fate of Georgians' free entry into the Schengen area depends on compliance with EU requirements and the stabilization of democratic processes in the state.

"Five minutes to dictatorship": Georgia rapidly turns away from Western course – Reuters18.11.25, 17:58 • 4182 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Social network
The Diplomat
European Commission
Tbilisi
European Union
Brussels