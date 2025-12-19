EU prepares to revoke visa-free travel for Georgia: diplomats to be sanctioned first

The European Commission has officially published its annual report on the visa suspension mechanism, with particular attention paid to Georgia. According to the plan, Brussels will gradually begin to restrict privileges for Georgian citizens, starting with holders of diplomatic passports. This was reported by RFE/RL journalist Rikard Jozwiak on his social network X, writes UNN.

Details

The first stage of restrictions is planned for the end of the year – the European Commission will consider suspending visa-free travel for diplomats immediately after new EU profile rules come into force on December 30, 2025. This will be a clear political signal to the current Georgian authorities regarding the dissatisfaction of European partners with the country's current course.

If the existing problems in relations between Tbilisi and Brussels are not resolved, the European Union is ready to take more radical steps. The second stage involves extending the suspension of the visa-free regime to the entire population of the country.

Suspension may be extended to the entire population of Georgia if problems are not resolved – Jozwiak emphasized, referring to the Commission's report.

Currently, the further fate of Georgians' free entry into the Schengen area depends on compliance with EU requirements and the stabilization of democratic processes in the state.

