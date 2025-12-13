$42.270.00
03:54 PM
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
03:26 PM
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
03:01 PM
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
01:58 PM
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
01:41 PM
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
12:30 PM
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
December 13, 09:59 AM
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
December 13, 08:44 AM
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Protesters in Tbilisi demand international investigation into dispersal of rallies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

Hundreds of people in Tbilisi are protesting, demanding an international investigation into the special means used during the dispersal of rallies in late 2024. The Georgian authorities deny the use of chemical agents, and an internal investigation has raised new questions.

Protesters in Tbilisi demand international investigation into dispersal of rallies

Hundreds of people took to the streets today in central Tbilisi to protest. The main demand of the participants is an international investigation to determine the special means used during the dispersal of rallies at the end of 2024, UNN reports with reference to News Georgia.

Details

Protesters gathered near the Tbilisi Concert Hall and headed to the Georgian Parliament building, partially blocking the roadway.

Participants carried a banner with the inscription "The regime is poisoning" – a reference to the Interior Ministry's investigation, which suggested the possible use of chemical substances by the Georgian authorities against demonstrators.

US calls for investigation into media reports of chemical weapons use against protesters in Georgia04.12.25, 15:52 • 2812 views

Official Tbilisi denies these accusations. The authorities conducted their own investigation, but the conclusions of the State Security Service raised new questions. The SSS stated that on December 4-5, 2024, the police used the irritant agent CS in combination with the solvent propylene glycol – a substance used by law enforcement agencies in various countries around the world – to disperse protests. However, the agency did not specify what substances were used on other days of the dispersals.

Critics of the authorities say they do not trust the results of the internal audit and insist on the involvement of international structures.

The current march was the first large-scale action after another tightening of the law on rallies, the publication adds.

Georgian Parliament tightens requirements for protest actions: new law adopted11.12.25, 11:57 • 2831 view

This week, the parliament, controlled by the Georgian Dream party, hastily adopted amendments that replaced the notification procedure for holding actions with mandatory coordination with the police.

According to the new rules, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia has the right to change the place or route of a rally if it considers the action a threat to public order, the work of state bodies, traffic, or other citizens. Failure to comply with police requirements may result in administrative arrest for up to 15 days for participants and up to 20 days for organizers. In case of repeated violation, organizers face criminal liability – up to one year of imprisonment.

This is the fifth tightening of legislation on rallies since the end of 2024, when mass protests began in Georgia after the authorities' decision to freeze negotiations on the country's EU membership.

Antonina Tumanova

