Georgian President vetoes law on "foreign agents", calling it an obstacle to EU accession

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili vetoed the law "On Transparency of Foreign Influence," known as the law on foreign agents. UNN reports with reference to the Georgian TV channel 1TV.

Details

As predicted , Zurabishvili vetoed the law passed by the parliament. At a briefing, she said that it hinders the country's European path.

Today, I vetoed the "Russian law" that contradicts our constitution and European standards and thus is an obstacle on our European path. This veto is absolutely legitimate and will be submitted to the Parliament today - the President said.

Zurabishvili emphasized that the law "is not subject to any changes and improvements, and therefore it is subject to a very simple veto."

Recall

The Tbilisi parliament finally passed the controversial law on "foreign agents" on May 14. The new law requires NGOs and media outlets that receive more than 20 percent of their funding from abroad to register as "foreign agents.

For several weeks now , mass protests have been taking place in Georgia in response to the adoption of the law. This document has been criticized internationally, with the EU, the UN, and NATO repeatedly calling on the Georgian government to change course.

