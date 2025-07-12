We will continue to work towards an agreement, but are ready for countermeasures: the EU reacted to Trump's 30% tariffs

$41.820.00
48.980.00
ukenru
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
04:32 PM • 124 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
02:30 PM • 9744 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 36149 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 155451 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 160760 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 155548 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 103733 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 84271 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
July 11, 08:32 AM • 73055 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 63213 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2m/s
34%
751mm
Popular news
Rescuers showed the consequences of the night Russian attack on the city of Lviv July 12, 08:02 AM • 12225 views
The GUR intercepted the order of the Russian commander to execute Ukrainian prisoners of warJuly 12, 09:07 AM • 21748 views
July 13 declared a day of mourning in Chernivtsi for those killed in the Russian attackJuly 12, 09:23 AM • 10434 views
Entrepreneur to be prosecuted in Dnipro for embezzling UAH 4.4 million on quad bike procurement for territorial defense forcesJuly 12, 09:33 AM • 7936 views
Russian strike on Lviv: number of injured increased to nine peopleJuly 12, 09:48 AM • 14572 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 155452 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 160761 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 160168 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 182852 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 215343 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Chernivtsi
Lviv
Lutsk
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time02:30 PM • 9746 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 48600 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro PascalJuly 11, 03:30 PM • 54007 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault caseJuly 11, 12:06 PM • 93899 views
Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM • 112094 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
ChatGPT
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-101

We will continue to work towards an agreement, but are ready for countermeasures: the EU reacted to Trump's 30% tariffs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1028 views

The European Union will continue negotiations with the United States on a trade agreement until August 1, but is ready for proportional countermeasures. This is a response to the US president's statement about introducing a 30% tariff on EU exports, which will harm businesses and consumers.

We will continue to work towards an agreement, but are ready for countermeasures: the EU reacted to Trump's 30% tariffs

The European Union will continue to work towards reaching a trade agreement with the US by August 1, but at the same time, it is ready for proportional countermeasures. This was stated by the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in response to the US president's statement about the introduction of a 30% tariff on EU exports, reports UNN.

Details

The head of the European Commission stated that the 30% tariff on EU exports would harm businesses, consumers, and patients on both sides of the Atlantic.

US-EU trade deal on the verge of collapse: Bloomberg learns of stumbling blocks12.07.25, 02:23 • 5570 views

We will continue to work towards reaching an agreement by August 1. At the same time, we are ready to defend the interests of the EU based on proportional countermeasures

- summarized von der Leyen.

Recall

As Trump announced on social media, goods imported from both the European Union and Mexico will face a 30% US tariff rate starting August 1.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyNews of the World
European Commission
Mexico
Donald Trump
European Union
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9