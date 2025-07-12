We will continue to work towards an agreement, but are ready for countermeasures: the EU reacted to Trump's 30% tariffs

The European Union will continue to work towards reaching a trade agreement with the US by August 1, but at the same time, it is ready for proportional countermeasures. This was stated by the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in response to the US president's statement about the introduction of a 30% tariff on EU exports, reports UNN.

The head of the European Commission stated that the 30% tariff on EU exports would harm businesses, consumers, and patients on both sides of the Atlantic.

We will continue to work towards reaching an agreement by August 1. At the same time, we are ready to defend the interests of the EU based on proportional countermeasures - summarized von der Leyen.

As Trump announced on social media, goods imported from both the European Union and Mexico will face a 30% US tariff rate starting August 1.