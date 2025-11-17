Georgia to abolish Anti-Corruption Bureau and Data Protection Service

In Georgia, the government decided to abolish two more state structures, UNN reports with reference to "News Georgia".

As Shalva Papuashvili, Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia, announced, from March, the following separate agencies will be abolished:

Anti-Corruption Bureau;

Personal Data Protection Service.

Papuashvili explained the decision by "the process of optimizing state structures."

According to him, the functions of both agencies will be fully transferred to the state audit.

