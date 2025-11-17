$42.040.02
Georgia to abolish Anti-Corruption Bureau and Data Protection Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 818 views

Georgia is abolishing the Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Personal Data Protection Service from March. Their functions will be transferred to the state audit as part of the optimization of state structures.

Georgia to abolish Anti-Corruption Bureau and Data Protection Service

In Georgia, the government decided to abolish two more state structures, UNN reports with reference to "News Georgia".

As Shalva Papuashvili, Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia, announced, from March, the following separate agencies will be abolished:

  • Anti-Corruption Bureau;
    • Personal Data Protection Service.

      Papuashvili explained the decision by "the process of optimizing state structures."

      European Commission criticizes Georgia for democratic backsliding04.11.25, 18:36 • 3236 views

      According to him, the functions of both agencies will be fully transferred to the state audit.

      In Georgia, seven opposition parties announced consolidation for a "peaceful regime change"07.11.25, 18:39 • 21220 views

      Antonina Tumanova

      News of the World
      Parliament of Georgia
      Georgia