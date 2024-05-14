A fight broke out during the final consideration of the law on "foreign agents" in the Georgian parliament

In the Georgian parliament, during the final reading of the draft law on "foreign agents," disputes between MPs escalated into physical clashes. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Georgian Public Broadcaster TV channel.

Details

The altercation began during a speech by the opposition leader of the United National Movement, Levan Khabeishvili, when Georgian Dream MP Dmitri (Dito) Samkharadze shouted several insulting phrases at his opponent.

His schedule was not taken into account: the head of the Georgian parliament refused to meet with the EU delegation

Some claim that he also threw a bottle in Khabeishvili, but it was not possible to capture this moment on camera.

Later , heated arguments escalated into physical clashes. In total, about 20 MPs participated in the fight. Rima Beradze, a member of the parliamentary majority, hit a member of the Agmasnebeli Strategy Party Paata Manjgaladze on the head with a folder of papers, and threatened the party leader Giorgi Vashadze with a tablet.

Addendum

The Legal Committee of the Georgian Parliament considered and supported the law on "foreign agents" in the third reading in 67 seconds.The Chairman of the Committee, Henri Okhanashvili, said that the third reading of the document provides only for editorial amendments, which the deputies of the ruling party did not have.

Students of Tbilisi State University announce a strike: they demand to withdraw the law on foreign agents

Recall

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has once again called on the ruling Georgian Dream party to withdraw the law on "foreign agents.

The head of state also voiced an alternative proposal: to postpone the date of entry into force of the law until November 1, after the country holds parliamentary elections.