A fight broke out during the final consideration of the law on "foreign agents" in the Georgian parliament

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 59858 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103273 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146380 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150770 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246951 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173366 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164761 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148233 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223970 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113026 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

March 1, 11:59 AM • 62221 views
March 1, 12:32 PM • 100433 views
March 1, 01:18 PM • 31984 views
04:47 PM • 43063 views
05:32 PM • 35983 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246951 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223970 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 210277 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 236128 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 223050 views
06:49 PM • 59858 views
05:32 PM • 35983 views
04:47 PM • 43063 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 112223 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113168 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20037 views

During the final reading of the controversial law on "foreign agents," disputes between Georgian MPs escalated into physical clashes.

In the Georgian parliament, during the final reading of the draft law on "foreign agents," disputes between MPs escalated into physical clashes. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Georgian Public Broadcaster TV channel. 

Details

The altercation began during a speech by the opposition leader of the United National Movement, Levan Khabeishvili, when Georgian Dream MP Dmitri (Dito) Samkharadze shouted several insulting phrases at his opponent.

His schedule was not taken into account: the head of the Georgian parliament refused to meet with the EU delegation10.05.24, 18:35 • 27370 views

Some claim that he also threw a bottle in Khabeishvili, but it was not possible to capture this moment on camera.

Later , heated arguments escalated into physical clashes. In total, about 20 MPs participated in the fight. Rima Beradze, a member of the parliamentary majority, hit a member of the Agmasnebeli Strategy Party Paata Manjgaladze on the head with a folder of papers, and threatened the party leader Giorgi Vashadze with a tablet.

Addendum

The Legal Committee of the Georgian Parliament considered and supported the law on "foreign agents" in the third reading in 67 seconds.The Chairman of the Committee, Henri Okhanashvili, said that the third reading of the document provides only for editorial amendments, which the deputies of the ruling party did not have.

Students of Tbilisi State University announce a strike: they demand to withdraw the law on foreign agents11.05.24, 19:21 • 100368 views

Recall

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has once again called on the ruling Georgian Dream party to withdraw the law on "foreign agents.

The head of state also voiced an alternative proposal: to postpone the date of entry into force of the law until November 1, after the country holds parliamentary elections.

News of the World
parliament-of-georgiaParliament of Georgia
european-unionEuropean Union
salome-zurabichviliSalome Zurabishvili

