His schedule was not taken into account: the head of the Georgian parliament refused to meet with the EU delegation

Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili refused to meet with the EU delegation because "they did not take into account the advice of the Parliament Speaker," UNN reports citing Georgia Online.

The chairmen of the foreign affairs committees of a number of countries expressed a desire to make a visit. I told them that now is not the right time for this, perhaps the radical opposition will use it to encourage radical actions - said Shalva Papuashvili, chairman of the Georgian parliament.

According to Papuashvili, they did not take into account the advice of the chairman of the parliament.

"The chairmen of the foreign relations committees of the parliaments of a number of countries, mainly the Baltic states, Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic, expressed a desire to visit, including a desire to meet with me. I told them that now is not the best time for a visit.

Since the third reading of the draft law will take place on May 13-14, on Monday and Tuesday, it is not the best time for a substantive conversation, and it would be better if it happened after the discussions. We are ready for any discussion and appreciate the collegial cooperation with the parliaments. Since they were planning and are going to come, given that the protests in the past have been violent and plans for more violent actions are gradually being revealed, their visit could be used by the radical opposition as an incentive for radical actions. So I told them to keep this in mind because we see that the radical opposition has violent plans and they may use their presence here to attack the parliament again. I won't be able to meet because Monday-Tuesday is for discussions. I'm ready to meet at any time, but it would be better for the case and substantive discussion if they came after these discussions. Unfortunately, they didn't take my advice into account," said Shalva Papuashvili.

Context

On May 1, the Parliament of Georgia voted in favor of the law "On Transparency of Foreign Influence" in the second reading.

In the evening of that day, thousands of people gathered near the Georgian parliament, demanding the withdrawal of the law, which was popularly nicknamed "Russian". According to local media reports, riot police used water cannons and tear gas against demonstrators at the building's official entrances. There were also reports of the use of rubber bullets.

A total of 15 people were hospitalized in Georgia during the dispersal of a rally near the parliament in Tbilisi on May 1-2, including law enforcement officers.

Recall

More than 30 MEPs called on European Commission Vice-President and EU Diplomacy Chief Josep Borrell to suspend Georgia's EU candidate status.