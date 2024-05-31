Georgians have created a petition calling on Germany not to allow the leaders of the "Georgian Dream" to participate in the European football championship

A group of Georgian citizens has created a petition to the Bundestag calling for the leaders of the Georgian Dream to not be allowed to attend the European football championship, which will be held in Germany. This is reported by the publication NEWSGEORGIA, reports UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, a group of Georgian citizens has created a petition calling on the German Bundestag not to allow the leaders of the Georgian Dream to attend the European Football Championship, where the country's national team will make its debut.

"We ask you to impose restrictions on the entry of these politicians into the country, so that they cannot use the Football Championship for their propaganda purposes and do not create the false impression that, despite the adoption of the law on foreign agents, they enjoy the strong support of European countries and politicians," the petition says.

The petition contains a list of people who are urged not to enter Germany, in particular former prime minister Irakli Garibashvili, Tbilisi mayor Kakha Kaladze, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and 85 members of Parliament.

Recall

The Georgian parliament overcame the president's veto on the law on "foreign agents", which critics call Russian. By 84 votes, the deputies voted for the adoption of the bill in its original form.