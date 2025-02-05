Parliament of Georgia terminates powers of deputies of three opposition coalitions

In Georgia, the parliament has decided to early terminate the powers of 49 deputies, including representatives of the opposition coalitions Unity - National Movement, Coalition for Change, and Strong Georgia. This was reported by Echo of the Caucasus, transmitted by UNN.

Details

It is noted that the legitimacy of this parliament is not recognized by the fifth President Salome Zurabishvili, the opposition and a significant part of the citizens.

The reason for this decision was the statements of the deputies, who in November 2024 officially demanded that their powers be terminated.

At the moment, only 12 representatives of the Gakharia for Georgia party remain in parliament.

This political force, like other opposition parties, does not recognize the results of the October 26, 2024, elections and does not participate in the work of the parliament. At the same time, its MPs have not submitted their resignations, - the statement said.

According to the CEC, in the last election, Strong Georgia won 14 seats in parliament, the Coalition for Change won 19, and the Unity - National Movement won 16. In November and December, representatives of these political forces announced their intention to terminate their mandates early.

Meanwhile, mass protests demanding new parliamentary elections continue in the country, with protests beginning in November 2024.

Previously

Former Georgian President Zurabishvili did not recognize the results of the parliamentary elections, according to which the Georgian Dream party won. She considers herself the only legitimate representative of power in the country, and today called Kavelashvili "a temporary tenant of the Orbeliani Palace."

