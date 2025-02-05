ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 972 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 56495 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101226 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104737 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121915 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 101924 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128460 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103480 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113278 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116895 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Parliament of Georgia terminates powers of deputies of three opposition coalitions

Parliament of Georgia terminates powers of deputies of three opposition coalitions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22307 views

The Georgian parliament deprived 49 MPs from three opposition coalitions of their mandates on their applications.

In Georgia, the parliament has decided to early terminate the powers of 49 deputies, including representatives of the opposition coalitions Unity - National Movement, Coalition for Change, and Strong Georgia. This was reported by Echo of the Caucasus, transmitted by UNN.

Details

It is noted that the legitimacy of this parliament is not recognized by the fifth President Salome Zurabishvili, the opposition and a significant part of the citizens.

The reason for this decision was the statements of the deputies, who in November 2024 officially demanded that their powers be terminated.

At the moment, only 12 representatives of the Gakharia for Georgia party remain in parliament.

This political force, like other opposition parties, does not recognize the results of the October 26, 2024, elections and does not participate in the work of the parliament. At the same time, its MPs have not submitted their resignations,

- the statement said.

According to the CEC, in the last election, Strong Georgia won 14 seats in parliament, the Coalition for Change won 19, and the Unity - National Movement won 16. In November and December, representatives of these political forces announced their intention to terminate their mandates early.

Meanwhile, mass protests demanding new parliamentary elections continue in the country, with protests beginning in November 2024.

Previously

Former Georgian President Zurabishvili did not recognize the results of the parliamentary elections, according to which the Georgian Dream party won. She considers herself the only legitimate representative of power in the country, and today called Kavelashvili "a temporary tenant of the Orbeliani Palace."

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

parliament-of-georgiaParliament of Georgia
salome-zurabichviliSalome Zurabishvili
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

Contact us about advertising