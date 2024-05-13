Georgian PM says parliament will adopt law on "foreign agents" tomorrow

Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze held an emergency briefing, during which he said that tomorrow the country's parliament would adopt the bill on "foreign agents" in the third reading, reports UNN with reference to Paper Kartuli.

Tomorrow, the Georgian parliament will act in accordance with the reasonable will of the majority of the Georgian population and adopt the law in the third reading. This will make an important contribution to ending polarization - Pirveli TV channel quoted the Georgian prime minister as saying.

Kobakhidze again called on the protesters not to resort to violent protest.

The prime minister also thanked the police and special forces for the "highest level of work." At the same time, on May 13, the Special Investigation Service launched an investigation into possible abuse of power by police at the rallies.

In addition, Kobakhidze confirmed that he refused to meet with American diplomats. According to the prime minister, billionaire and founder of the ruling party Bidzina Ivanishvili received a request to meet with James O'Brien. However, the billionaire refused to meet.

On May 13, the Parliament's Legal Committee passed the draft law on "foreign agents" in the third reading in 67 seconds. The document will be considered in the third reading at the plenary session on May 14.

As reported by UNN, on May 1, the Georgian Parliament voted for the law "On Transparency of Foreign Influence" in the second reading.

In the evening of that day, thousands of people gathered near the Georgian parliament, demanding the withdrawal of the law, which was popularly nicknamed "Russian". According to local media reports, riot police used water cannons and tear gas against demonstrators at the building's official entrances. There were also reports of the use of rubber bullets.

A total of 15 people were hospitalized in Georgia during the dispersal of a rally near the parliament in Tbilisi on May 1-2, including law enforcement officers.

More than 30 MEPs called on European Commission Vice-President and EU Diplomacy Chief Josep Borrell to suspend Georgia's EU candidate status.