After the adoption of the law on foreign agents, the Georgian parliament introduced a "red level"

After the adoption of the law on foreign agents, the Parliament of Georgia introduced a "red level", so MPs and staff must leave the building, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia

"The Georgian parliament has introduced a "red level", which means that all deputies and staff, except for the most necessary personnel, must leave the building. The list of those who have the right to stay in the building has been approved by the chief of staff," the statement said.

According to the publication, it is currently unknown how long the red security level will remain in effect.

Georgian parliament passes controversial law on foreign agents amid protests

Earlier, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili once again called on the ruling Georgian Dream party to withdraw the law on "foreign agents.

The head of state also voiced an alternative proposal: to postpone the date of entry into force of the law until November 1, after the country holds parliamentary elections.