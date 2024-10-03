ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Instead of the president: the speaker of the Georgian parliament signed laws restricting LGBT rights

Instead of the president: the speaker of the Georgian parliament signed laws restricting LGBT rights

Kyiv  •  UNN

Shalva Papuashvili signed a package of laws restricting the rights of LGBT people in Georgia. The country's president refused to sign the document, but the speaker of the parliament did so in accordance with the constitution.

On Thursday, October 3, Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili signed a package of laws on "family values and protection of minors" that restrict the rights of LGBT people in the country. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Georgian portal SOVA.

Details

The speaker of the Georgian parliament announced his decision to sign the document on Facebook. He also criticized the country's president, who refused to sign the law. 

Today, in accordance with the Constitution of Georgia, I am signing the law "On Family Values and Protection of Minors" which Salome Zurabishvili did not sign. It is symbolic that the nominal leader of the stateless and devalued opposition, who became president, refuses to sign the law that protects the most valuable thing for a person - family and children

- Papuashvili said . 

According to him, Law is based on common sense, historical experience and centuries-old Christian, Georgian and European values.

Addendum

The day before, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili did not sign the document, but did not veto it either. According to the country's legislation, in this case, the document had to be signed by the speaker of the parliament within five days.

The law will come into force after it is published on the website of the Legislative Bulletin of Georgia.

Recall

The EU says it regrets Georgia's adoption of a legislative package on "family values." Brussels calls on the country to reconsider these laws and return to the path of European integration.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
parliament-of-georgiaParliament of Georgia
european-unionEuropean Union
salome-zurabichviliSalome Zurabishvili
brusselsBrussels
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

