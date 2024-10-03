Instead of the president: the speaker of the Georgian parliament signed laws restricting LGBT rights

On Thursday, October 3, Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili signed a package of laws on "family values and protection of minors" that restrict the rights of LGBT people in the country. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Georgian portal SOVA.

Details

The speaker of the Georgian parliament announced his decision to sign the document on Facebook. He also criticized the country's president, who refused to sign the law.

Today, in accordance with the Constitution of Georgia, I am signing the law "On Family Values and Protection of Minors" which Salome Zurabishvili did not sign. It is symbolic that the nominal leader of the stateless and devalued opposition, who became president, refuses to sign the law that protects the most valuable thing for a person - family and children - Papuashvili said .

According to him, Law is based on common sense, historical experience and centuries-old Christian, Georgian and European values.

Addendum

The day before, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili did not sign the document, but did not veto it either. According to the country's legislation, in this case, the document had to be signed by the speaker of the parliament within five days.

The law will come into force after it is published on the website of the Legislative Bulletin of Georgia.

Recall

The EU says it regrets Georgia's adoption of a legislative package on "family values." Brussels calls on the country to reconsider these laws and return to the path of European integration.